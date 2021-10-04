Next: Trevor Kenkel, aquaponics farmer, grows produce, fish and a business

Growing up in Montana, Trevor Kenkel liked fishing at a creek near his house. Eventually, the wildlife disappeared due to chemical effluent from a nearby farm. In reaction, he looked into organic gardening and came upon aquaponics, a chemical-free system in which waste produced by farmed fish supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically in greenhouses, which in turn purify the water returned to the fish tanks. He started selling lettuce to restaurants, then moved to Maine and continued to grow the business while at Bowdoin College.