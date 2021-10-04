How long does it take for a county to extradite you to another county and how long does it take to get a court date ?
You're on probation in two counties (volusia&seminole) and you fail a drug test in seminole county but your probation officer doesn't violate you but court orders you to go to rehab , but while you're in rehab the other county(volusia) sees the failed piss test and violates and issues a warrant . How long does it take for you to be extradited back to volusia after being in custody. And how long typically does it take to get a court date .avvo.com
Comments / 0