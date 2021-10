Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are taking over the world. You know that. I know that. The market knows that. We all know that. Consumers want to drive electric vehicles these days, with 60% of today’s prospective car buyers wanting to buy an EV. Lawmakers want you to drive an EV, too, as more than 200 cities across the world have a “100% clean energy” target for 2030, 2040, and 2050.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO