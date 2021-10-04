The Falcons are in the middle of a slow motion exorcism
Nearly two weeks ago, I wrote I felt it was a mistake for the Falcons to insist they were contending in 2021. I was basing that on a godawful Philadelphia loss and an overmatched Falcons team trying and ultimately failing spectacularly at hanging with Tampa Bay, and while I hope I made it clear that I’m bullish on the new front office and coaching staff over the long haul, I wondered online how much worse things would get before they got better.www.thefalcoholic.com
Comments / 0