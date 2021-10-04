CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Falcons are in the middle of a slow motion exorcism

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two weeks ago, I wrote I felt it was a mistake for the Falcons to insist they were contending in 2021. I was basing that on a godawful Philadelphia loss and an overmatched Falcons team trying and ultimately failing spectacularly at hanging with Tampa Bay, and while I hope I made it clear that I’m bullish on the new front office and coaching staff over the long haul, I wondered online how much worse things would get before they got better.

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Exorcism#Slow Motion#American Football#Giants
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For Michael Irvin

Stephen A. Smith had a warning for Michael Irvin this morning. The longtime ESPN personality was spending his Sunday morning watching Irvin on NFL Network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver spends time working for multiple networks these days. Irvin is now a regular co-host of ESPN’s First Take. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CharlotteObserver.com

For former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant, life after football begins to take shape

On a sunny, warm day in late September, a “Yeeeaaaahhhhh boy!” rings out across Wren High School’s grassy practice football field. While not apparent at first glance, Kelly Bryant walks among the blue, yellow and white Hurricanes practice jerseys. Aside from a matching blue tank and shorts and some facial hair, the former Clemson quarterback’s baby face makes him nearly indistinguishable from the current Wren players.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
CBS Sports

Undefeated Raiders just became the first team in NFL history to pull off this improbable feat

The Raiders have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this year and one big reason for that is because no one really expected them to start 3-0. When the 2021 NFL schedule came out in May, the Raiders were dealt a brutal opening slate with their first three games coming against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. On paper, that part of the schedule seemed like a nightmare with all three of those teams winning 10 or more games last year (The Ravens went 11-5, the Steelers went 12-4 and the Dolphins finished 10-6).
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy