North Coast Congressmen Call On Secretary of Transporation Pete Buttigieg to Deny Federal Funding for North Coast Coal Train

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Representatives Jared Huffman (CA-02), Chair of the Natural Resources Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee, and Mike Thompson (CA-05) sent a letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to deny federal funding for a railway project intended to transport coal through their districts. “We cannot imagine that...

mendofever.com

Related
WREG

Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to raise the government’s debt ceiling […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Eureka Times-Standard

North Coast lawmakers push back on coal train proposal

North Coast lawmakers are working to block a proposal that would restore the defunct North Coast railroad in an attempt to export coal from Montana, Utah and Wyoming overseas through the Port of Humboldt Bay. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) sent a letter to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
wsiu.org

Pete Buttigieg: Reflections on his political career and presidential run – Episode 05

Pete Buttigieg sat down with host John Shaw in August 2020, after his presidential run was behind him but before he had been recruited to join the Biden administration as the secretary of transportation. Buttigieg reflects upon his campaigns for various elected offices, including treasurer of Indiana, mayor of South Bend, and president of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
mendofever.com

Senator Mark McGuire Introduces Bill to Halt the North Coast Coal Train Calling It a ‘Dangerous Proposal’

The following is a press release from the Office of Senator Mark McGuire. Senator Mike McGuire introduced legislation today to stop one of the largest environmental threats the North Coast has seen in decades — a proposal from a secret, clandestine operation, hiding behind an anonymous LLC out of Wyoming, that wants to ship millions of tons of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman Responds to FERC Decision Denying Potter Valley Project Extension

Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), Chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, released the following statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) decision to deny a request by a group of Northern California agencies to pause its application to take over the license for the Potter Valley Project:
POTTER VALLEY, CA
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Jared Huffman
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New federal law makes aid available for North Coast vintners who suffered smoke taint loss in 2020

President Biden signed legislation Thursday that provided continued funding for the federal government through Dec. 3 and included a provision that would provide aid to local grape growers and wineries that suffered financial losses during the 2020 wildfires. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, sponsored the language that was included in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

17 New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Mendocino County

The following is Mendocino County’s information published on the County website regarding the most recent updates to the County’s COVID-19 dashboard. Other information regarding the virus amassed by MendoFever’s Judy Valadao is below the information provided by the county:. 10/07/2021 17 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Mendocino...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public Interest Law Center Says Congressman Mike Kelly May Have Misused PAC Dollars On Luxury Resorts For Personal Use

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local elected official is being accused of misusing campaign dollars on luxury trips to high-priced resorts. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano outlines, the charges against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly come from a public interest law center in Washington, D.C. In addition to his own campaign fund, Kelly, a Butler Republican, has a Leadership PAC called Keep America Rolling. There is nothing illegal about that. But how the congressman spent nearly $205,000 from that PAC raises questions, says the Campaign Legal Center. “A member of Congress cannot use funds from their leadership PAC for personal use. And what that means...
CONGRESS & COURTS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast cannabis harvest shows growth in quality, plants

Drought may be the least of cannabis growers’ problems as the industry faces a multitude of other challenges including the oversupply of product, price drops and illegal growers. But despite all that, most of the industry experts who gathered in Sonoma County at Mike Benziger’s 10-acre cannabis and produce farm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Second Spill Reported At U.S. Steel In Past Two Weeks, Nearby Beaches Closed Again

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in less than two weeks, there has been a spill at the U.S. Steel plant in northwest Indiana, forcing a shutdown of the facility, and closing off access to Lake Michigan at nearby beaches. “This morning, we identified a sheen in the Burns Waterway outside of our Midwest Plant. We have shut down the rolling mills, as we investigate. The sheen has been contained by an existing boom, and vacuum trucks are removing any accumulation. At this time the leak appears to be contained and we are not observing any sheen outside the boomed...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
abc45.com

Gulf coast hurricane damage to blame for high North Carolina gas prices

NEW BERN, Craven County — Up, up, and up. Gas prices have been rising over the last few weeks. On average, a gallon of regular gas in eastern North Carolina cost $ 3.07 on Thursday. AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said the gas increase isn’t just local, it’s nationwide and was...
TRAFFIC
RiverBender.com

New "Illinois Broadband Lab" To Host Maps, Drive Research And Evaluation, And Promote Ongoing Regional Engagement And Program Integration

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband today announced a new interactive Connect Illinois Broadband Map and creation of the Illinois Broadband Lab , a collaborative effort by the State of Illinois, university partners including the University of Illinois System and Illinois Innovation Network, and key stakeholders including the Illinois-based Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. Together, these efforts Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
mendofever.com

3rd District Supervisor John Haschak on Cannabis Enforcement Funding and Fiber Optic Installation

I have been working with Senator McGuire and Sheriff Kendall to enhance enforcement against illegal cannabis grows in our County. On Sept. 29, the three of us, along with the sheriffs of Humboldt and Trinity counties, held a press conference to highlight the state funding $1.5 million for enforcement against the worst of the worst cannabis grows in our region. Mendocino County will get $600,000 for needed staffing and resources. The goal is to go after illegal water diversions, operations threatening endangered fish species, environmental degradation, or the presence of organized crime.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

