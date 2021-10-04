North Coast Congressmen Call On Secretary of Transporation Pete Buttigieg to Deny Federal Funding for North Coast Coal Train
Today, Representatives Jared Huffman (CA-02), Chair of the Natural Resources Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee, and Mike Thompson (CA-05) sent a letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to deny federal funding for a railway project intended to transport coal through their districts. “We cannot imagine that...mendofever.com
Comments / 0