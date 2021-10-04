North Coast Congressmen Call On Secretary of Transporation Pete Buttigieg to Deny Federal Funding for North Coast Coal Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in less than two weeks, there has been a spill at the U.S. Steel plant in northwest Indiana, forcing a shutdown of the facility, and closing off access to Lake Michigan at nearby beaches. “This morning, we identified a sheen in the Burns Waterway outside of our Midwest Plant. We have shut down the rolling mills, as we investigate. The sheen has been contained by an existing boom, and vacuum trucks are removing any accumulation. At this time the leak appears to be contained and we are not observing any sheen outside the boomed...

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO