Unpacking the contents of the Pandora Papers

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

How are some of the world's richest and most powerful people hiding their money? Almost 12 million financial documents offer answers. The documents collectively are called the Pandora papers. A group of news organizations obtained them. Their work was coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. An initial story...

www.ctpublic.org

Related
WREG

A look at world leaders named in the Pandora Papers

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
CELEBRITIES
Seattle Times

The Pandora Papers’ political fallout grows

Days after the release of the Pandora Project, the fallout is still threading its way around the globe. The Washington Post and other news organizations exposed the involvement of political leaders, examined the growth of the industry within the United States and demonstrated how secrecy shields assets from governments, creditors and those abused or exploited by the wealthy and powerful.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

How hundreds of journalists kept the Pandora Papers a secret

The latest blockbuster investigation from The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) shows that when reporters agree to work together and not to out-scoop one another, the impact of their work can be explosive. Why it matters: "It really in some ways is set up to subvert the traditional kind...
JOURNALISM
Axios

Countries with highest number of politicians named in the Pandora Papers

The Ukrainian president may have pledged to reform the country's corrupt system of politics, but the Pandora Papers tell a different story. Driving the news: Ukraine is the country with the highest number of politicians named in the leak of offshore data, which implicates hundreds of people linked to offshore companies — including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

‘Pandora Papers’ expose hidden wealth of global elite

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. A trove of leaked documents, referred to as the Pandora Papers, has revealed the secret assets of hundreds of world leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The documents, reported on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involving 150 media outlets, shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite, who used offshore accounts to keep assets collectively worth trillions of dollars, secret from public view. Of the leaders exposed in the papers, King Abdullah was part of a major investigation and was shown to have had $100 million in hidden properties in southeast England, Washington and cliff-top mansions in Malibu, Calif.
CHINA
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Pandora Papers revelations continue

Hello, Warren Murray aiming to put you a step ahead. Ben Elliot, the Conservative party’s embattled co-chair, jointly owned a secret offshore film financing company that indirectly benefited from more than £120,000 of UK tax credits. The revelation Elliot has a British Virgin Islands-based company – which he owns with Ben Goldsmith, the brother of the Tory peer and minister Zac – will raise fresh questions for the businessman, whose courting of ultra-wealthy but controversial political donors has already provoked widespread criticism.
ECONOMY
Architectural Digest

A Look at the Lavish Real Estate Revealed in the Pandora Papers

If 2021 has an international burn book, it’s the Pandora Papers, a two-year-long investigative exposé conducted by more than 600 journalists worldwide, otherwise known as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Unlike some other famed documents revealing the corruption encouraged by the world’s most prominent power players, this specific collection of 12 million confidential files centers on the financial secrets—luxury property machinations—of global political leaders. Everyone from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair appear in the report. Indeed, the Pandora Papers extend far beyond these public officials and heads of state; the Papers span their entire inner circle.
REAL ESTATE
Wired UK

How the secrets of the Pandora Papers were freed

The Pandora Papers have rocked the world. Since news organisations began publishing their explosive contents on October 3, the giant leak has dominated headlines and posed questions of some of the world’s most powerful people and their financial propriety. Everyone from former UK prime minister Tony Blair to the King...
ECONOMY
Napa Valley Register

Correction: Pandora Papers-Glance story

In a story published October 4, 2021, about a trove of leaked financial data, a photo caption erroneously identified Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as one of 330 current and former politicians who reportedly benefitted from secret accounts. The report identified Khan’s associates as beneficiaries, but not Khan himself. Copyright...
IMRAN KHAN
Birmingham Star

France to study Pandora Papers, investigate citizens' involvement

Paris [France], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): France will analyze the Pandora Papers, a dossier detailing the offshore activities of prominent global political figures, to see if French nationals have been involved in fraudulent tax schemes, Olivier Dussopt, a minister delegate for public accounts at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, said Tuesday.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Pandora papers prove that the rich live by different rules

The Guardian’s Pandora papers exposé is just the latest in a slew of scandals about dubious offshore tax practices (Pandora papers: biggest ever leak of offshore data exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful, 3 October). Sadly, it will probably add to voters’ already simmering resentment at the ability of the rich and powerful to live by a different set of rules from the rest of us.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Pandora Papers, Facebook outage

‘Pandora Papers’ bring renewed calls for tax haven scrutiny. WASHINGTON (AP) — Calls are growing for an end to the financial secrecy and shell companies that have allowed many of the world’s richest and most powerful people to hide their wealth from tax collectors. The outcry came after a report published Sunday revealed the way that world leaders, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to keep trillions of dollars out of government treasuries over the past quarter-century, limiting the resources for helping the poor or combating climate change. The report is being dubbed the “Pandora Papers.” Many of the tax dodges are legal, and analysts say one solution is to ban shell companies that help investors avoid paying taxes.
INTERNET
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
