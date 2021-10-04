Multiple Agencies Converge to Clean Up Long Abandoned 70 Drums of Oil in Westport
The following is a Facebook post published on the page of Mendocino County Environmental Health:. Last week, Mendocino County Environmental Health facilitated a clean-up of old abandoned Hazardous Waste Drums on the coast. The drums, about 70 of them, were dumped illegally on the Westport property many years ago, but were hidden by overgrown blackberry bushes until being discovered again recently.mendofever.com
