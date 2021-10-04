CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Residents' fury after theft of Ryhope pit pony statue

By Kevin Clark
Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ryhope pit pony statue, close to St Benedict’s hospice in Stockton Road, is one of two at either end of the village designed to reflect the area’s’ mining heritage. It was stolen sometime overnight on Thursday, September 30, to Friday, October 1. Thieves have cut through the statue’s legs,...

