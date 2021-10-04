CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Review: Novel about Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake will shake you to your bones

By Connie Biewald
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reading “What Storm, What Thunder” by Myriam J. A. Chancy, set amid the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010, I sat for a while in reflection, holding the book in my hands, catching my breath. The characters and descriptions are so vivid, complex and memorable that I almost expected the book itself to quake, crack open and spill forth its cacophony of voices. Many of us are hungry for stories of survival and resilience in this precarious world where the for-grantedness of life is fractured. This book delivers.

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Publishing

Haiti residents still struggling in aftermath of deadly earthquake

Some have called the situation in Haiti “a forgotten disaster.” That’s because it appears that much of the western world hasn’t bothered to call to mind what residents in the Caribbean nation have experienced. In August, the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that tore through the island nation left more than 2,200...
ENVIRONMENT
The State-Journal

Jacques looks to rebuild what earthquake destroyed in Haiti

For over 20 years, Raymonde Jacques has supported a school and library she founded in Haiti. In a matter of seconds, an earthquake on Aug. 14 reduced the buildings to rubble. “There are no words,” said Jacques, a native of Haiti who lives in Frankfort. “To see I’ve been working 100 hours a week for several years and now it’s gone in a couple of seconds. I have comfort nobody died. Things you can replace, but you cannot replace people.”
FRANKFORT, KY
Direct Relief

Haiti Earthquake Disrupts Access to Maternal Health Care

When a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in August, a 17-year-old girl went into early labor caused by the stress of the event. She gave birth in the car before reaching the hospital. And her baby, who was 11 weeks premature, didn’t cry — an indicator that all was not well.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake
Boston 25 News

Photos: 1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete

Strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has struck the Greek island of Crete. One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured. Homes and churches were damaged and rock slides occurred near the country's fourth-largest city. (Harry Nakos/AP Photo)
ENVIRONMENT
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Former anti-vax Alta. woman shares husband's ICU horror story

As a rural Alberta man fights for his life in an Edmonton ICU, his wife, who was once against COVID-19 vaccines, is urging others to get the shot and guard against misinformation online. On Tuesday, Carla Palkun, 41, made an impassioned plea over Facebook — where she’s a member of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
unicefusa.org

Getting Students Back to School in Haiti After an Earthquake

Over a month after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, about 70 percent of all schools in the southwestern part of the country are still either damaged or destroyed. UNICEF and partners are working to help students get back to learning as quickly as possible. As part of the back-to-school campaign...
WORLD
UN News Centre

S4-Episode 6: Every Trafficking Story Is a Story that Can Shake You to Your Core

Your browser does not support the audio element. Melissa Fleming is the United Nations' Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications as of 1 September 2019. "Every trafficking story is a story that can shake you to your core. We're talking about children sometimes, about babies… We're talking about women at very vulnerable ages. We're also talking about men that desperately seek employment and find their hands into criminal gangs that would exploit them for sexual purposes to any other purposes."
AFGHANISTAN
Herald Community Newspapers

Rotary Club runs drive for Haiti earthquake relief

On Aug. 14, Haiti — the Caribbean island nation ravaged by an earthquake in 2010 — was struck again by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. With more than 130,000 buildings destroyed, more than 12,000 injuries, and close to 2,500 deaths, it is the deadliest natural disaster of 2021 so far. Relief efforts were immediate in providing help to the communities affected, many of them rural and poverty stricken.
FREEPORT, NY
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
Ohio Capital Journal

Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans

By Sam Purkis, University of Miami The Chagos Archipelago is one of the most remote, seemingly idyllic places on Earth. Coconut-covered sandy beaches with incredible bird life rim tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of miles from any continent. Just below the waves, coral reefs stretch for miles along an underwater mountain chain. It’s […] The post Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
fox13memphis.com

Photos: 1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete

Strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has struck the Greek island of Crete. One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured. Homes and churches were damaged and rock slides occurred near the country's fourth-largest city. (Harry Nakos/AP Photo)
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI

Photos: 1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete

Strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has struck the Greek island of Crete. One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured. Homes and churches were damaged and rock slides occurred near the country's fourth-largest city. (Harry Nakos/AP Photo)
ENVIRONMENT
whio.com

Photos: 1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete

Strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Crete A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has struck the Greek island of Crete. One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured. Homes and churches were damaged and rock slides occurred near the country's fourth-largest city. (Harry Nakos/AP Photo)
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy