Review: Novel about Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake will shake you to your bones
After reading “What Storm, What Thunder” by Myriam J. A. Chancy, set amid the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010, I sat for a while in reflection, holding the book in my hands, catching my breath. The characters and descriptions are so vivid, complex and memorable that I almost expected the book itself to quake, crack open and spill forth its cacophony of voices. Many of us are hungry for stories of survival and resilience in this precarious world where the for-grantedness of life is fractured. This book delivers.datebook.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0