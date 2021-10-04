CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decorah, IA

Luther College In Decorah Makes College Baseball History

By Kerri Mac
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been an eventful past few years for baseball in Iowa thanks to the Field of Dreams movie site. Now, this excitement won't just be limited to the major league teams. The 'Field of Dreams' game was in the works since 2019 and was planned to be played in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this game was pushed back a year. Fans worried that the COVID outbreak would affect how many people the MLB would put in the 8,000 seats in the new stadium.

khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Decorah, IA
Sports
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Yardbarker

Edgerrin James’ son Eden makes big college decision

According to 247 Sports, James is believed to be the highest-ranked player to sign with an HBCU in modern history. Like his father, James is a running back, and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He ran for 750 yards and nine touchdowns for Treasure Valley High School in Port Saint Lucie, FL in 2020, helping the team to a 9-1 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
The State

Former Midlands basketball standout makes college choice

Julian Phillips will be his playing college basketball in the Southeastern Conference. The Midlands native announced Friday afternoon LSU would be his college choice. Phillips picked LSU over Florida State, Southern Cal and Tennessee. He made the announcement on the Field of 68 podcast sitting next to his parents. Phillips...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Field#Covid#The New York Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#Briar Cliff University#Decorah News
WTAP

Hocking College Football Player with Down Syndrome Makes History

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Caden Cox, a football player at Hocking College has already accomplished so much as a freshman student athlete. Cox is the first individual with down syndrome to play in an NCAA or NJCAA college football game and the first to score a point. He scored during the Hawks first home game against Sussex Community College.
PARKERSBURG, WV
KIVI-TV

Second College of Idaho athlete to make MLB debut Tuesday

The second-ever College of Idaho alum has made it to Major League Baseball. Former Coyote Riley O'Brien is being called up by the Cincinnati Reds to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. O'Brien was part of the Yotes' back-to-back NAIA tournament teams in 2016 and 2017. He joins...
IDAHO STATE
roarlionsroar.com

Making Sense of a Wild Weekend in College Football and How It Affects Penn State

As the final seconds of Penn State's 38-17 win over Villanova ticked off the clock, there were more than a few fans on Twitter and Facebook who were, ahem, displeased with the fact that the Lions only won by 21, despite the mass influx of backups in the second half. Was everything perfect for James Franklin's team? Far from it, and we'll cover the things they need to improve on in the coming days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NCAA.com

Women's college volleyball: Maryland makes history, topples No. 2 Wisconsin in five sets

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland volleyball won its biggest match in program history, as the undefeated Terps (13-0, 1-0) took down previously unbeaten #2 Wisconsin (8-1, 0-1) in front of 1,828 raucous fans at the XFINITY Center Pavilion. The win was Maryland's first-ever against a Top-10 program and first over a ranked team since beating #15 Michigan on Nov. 7, 2018.
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

College football September recap: Making sense of a wild first month

As the 2021 college football season approached, we were dreaming of chaos. Willing it to happen, even. Our pleas were heard. According to ESPN Stats & Information, with six more ranked teams losing on Saturday, that makes 25 for the season, the most through four weeks in the history of the AP poll. Clemson couldn't fix its offense in time to avoid an upset at NC State. Iowa State settled for too many field goals and lost to Baylor despite a big yardage advantage. North Carolina, which had seemingly rebounded after a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, got totally outclassed by Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

College Baseball Administrator and Former Minor League Player Killed in Shooting

A college baseball administrator was shot and killed Thursday outside of a home he sold to a realty company, according to the New York Post. Ladell Thornton, 43, is suspected of killing Christopher Gradoville at the home in Omaha, Nebraska. Gradoville was 37 years old. It was reported that Thornton was renting the home at the time.
MLB
The Evening News

HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Lovings-Watts to make college choice Wednesday

Jeffersonville senior boys’ basketball standout Will Lovings-Watts is set to announce his college choice Wednesday. Lovings-Watts will make his commitment at 1:30 p.m. at Johnson Arena. He will choose between Bradley, Drake, Kent State, Massachusetts and Murray State. The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, while...
NEW ALBANY, IN
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy