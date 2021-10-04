1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in the U.K. faced a job when his father died. He had to clean out his father's shed. And he rediscovered the motorcycle - a 1981 Honda the son bought as a kid. The father banned the son from riding that bike. So it's a 40-year-old machine with zero miles on the odometer. The bike is now up for auction, with a starting price around $2,500 - wonder what I could get for my car with 97,000 miles?

