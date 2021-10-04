CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TItans lose to Jets in OT / Sunday Scores-Tonight’s Game

By Todd Hamilton
The Tennessee Titans have the dubious distinction of being the first team to lose to the New York Jets this season. Randy Bullock missed a game-tying 49-yard field goal in overtime as the Jets upset the Titans 27-24 in MetLife Stadium. Derrick Henry ran for 157 yards and a score in the loss. Ryan Tannehill threw for 298 yards and a touchdown as the Titans drop to 2-and-2. The Titans are back in action next Sunday at winless Jacksonville.

