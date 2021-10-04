CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy chains in Ohio will face trial over their role in the opioid crisis

By Brian Mann
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

A civil trial begins today in a federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, over the opioid crisis. Name-brand pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walmart, are being sued. The Walton Family Foundation, created by the founders of Walmart, is a sponsor of NPR. We still cover Walmart like any company. And NPR...

Attorneys: Pharmacy companies blameless for opioid crisis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys for three retail pharmacy chains say the companies are blameless for the ongoing opioid crisis and did not create a public nuisance in two Ohio counties suing them in federal court. Attorneys for CVS, Walmart and Giant Eagle delivered their opening statements Tuesday in Cleveland. Attorneys for Walgreens and Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland gave their opening statements on Monday. The counties allege that the four pharmacy chains have contributed to an opioid crisis that will cost them $1 billion each to abate. Attorneys for the companies argue that pharmacists fill prescriptions written by physicians for legitimate medical needs.
CLEVELAND, OH
