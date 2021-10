The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season after last night's 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida. The Gators are now 3-2 on the year with losses to Alabama and Kentucky. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis completed seven of 17 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. paced the offense with 19 carries for 99 yards and one touchdown. Wan'Dale Robinson caught four of Levis' completed passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

