ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The best online deals and sales happening this week, including discounts from Twillory, Senreve, M.M. LaFleur, and more

By Remi Rosmarin
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8faL_0cGWHQ9g00

Alyssa Powell/Insider

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

As a team of product reviewers, commerce experts, and self-proclaimed shopping lovers, we pride ourselves on being in the loop when it comes to online sales. And, one of our favorite things to do is share that knowledge with our audience. With Black Friday around the corner, many brands are getting a headstart and offering some steep discounts. So, if you're looking to shop and save this week, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find great deals from some of your favorite style, beauty, and jewelry retailers.

Note that the prices listed in this post reflect the deals at time of publication. As such, these deals may be subject to change over time.

The best sales and discounts you can find online right now

Save up to 50% sitewide at Twillory

Twillory

Save up to 50% on polos, shirts, and pants at Twillory .

Black Friday might be more than a week away, but plenty of brands are already slashing prices in anticipation of the big day. Twillory is one of those places, dropping new deals on their stylish performance apparel each week of November. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a variety of products including dress shirts, polos, and pants. Whether you're looking to stock up on pieces for your own wardrobe or pick up some holiday gifts, this sale is definitely worth checking out.

Untuck(able) Docksider Plaid (medium) French Cuff Non-Iron Blue Twill (medium) Save 20% on the top 5 products at Senreve

Senreve

Save 20% on Senreve's bestselling bags .

You've probably seen Senreve's bags on your Instagram feed. The brand has been making high quality, chic, convertible bags for five years and they're celebrating with a birthday sale. Now through November 16, you can save 20% with code BIRTHDAY20 on Senreve's top 5 products : the Aria Belt Bag , the Mini Maestra , the Alunna , the Doctor , and the Mini Armonica . We have a feeling these will sell out fast.

Aria Belt Bag (medium) Mini Maestra (medium) Save up to 80% at M.M. LaFleur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUftB_0cGWHQ9g00

M.M. LaFleur

Save up to 80% on select styles at M.M. LaFleur .

M.M. LaFleur is saying goodbye to 2021 in style with a huge send-off sale. The brand, known for its luxurious and functional womenswear, is offering up to 80% off chic tops, dresses, pants, and more through November 29. With back-to-work, dinner parties, and other events up and running again, this sale is a great way to refresh your wardrobe for the new year without breaking the bank.

The Hadley Pant (medium) The Carson Blazer (medium) Get up to $20 off at Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees

Save up to to $20 when you order from Burt's Bees .

In preparation for Black Friday, Burt's Bees is doling out deals early. From November 15 to November 25, you can save up to $20 when you shop at BurtsBees.com. All you have to do is use code SNEAK! at checkout. This sale is perfect if you're looking to stock up on some skincare or find some fun holiday gifts — we're partial to the idea of getting these personalized lip balms for everyone on your list.

Beeswax Lip Balm (medium) Sensitive Gentle Face Scrub (medium) Get 50% off your first order at Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty

Get 50% off your first order when you subscribe to Function of Beauty .

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015 to bring personalization to the haircare market. Since then, it's become a popular choice for people looking to find haircare suited to their needs. The brand even lets you customize the color and scents of your products, making the experience all the more fun.

If you're a new shopper and want to try Function of Beauty's custom haircare, you can save 50% off your first shampoo and conditioner set. All you have to do is fill out a short questionnaire so the brand can create the right products to help you meet your hair goals.

Custom Shampoo and Conditioner (8-ounce) (medium) Save up to 30% on jewelry at Blue Nile

Blue Nile

Save up to 30% on necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more at Blue Nile .

With the holidays right around the corner, there's no better time to start thinking about what to get everyone on your list. Blue Nile's selection of jewelry is nothing short of gift-worthy, with pieces for all budgets, styles, and tastes. Whether you're looking to give an extravagant diamond necklace or a simple pair of gold studs, Blue Nile has all the bases covered. Now through November 21, you can save up to 30% on select pieces with code 2021BN at checkout.

And if you're in the military, a nurse, teacher, or first responder, you can always save 15% and get free shipping when you shop at Blue Nile.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings (medium) Diamond Curb Link Necklace (medium) Emerald and Diamond Halo Vintage-Inspired Milgrain Ring (medium) Take 20% off your purchase at Olivela

Olivela

Save 20% on luxury clothing, accessories, and more at Olivela .

Gift and give back this holiday season when you shop at Olivela . The luxury retailer is changing the game by making your shopping trips more impactful. When you buy something from the luxury retailer, it will donate a portion of the proceeds to one of its partner charities to help children around the world. Still wondering if you should splurge on those fancy earrings? Olivela makes that choice a lot easier by helping you do good while you shop. The site has a great selection of luxury clothing, accessories, and even home decor. Plus, now through November 30, you can save 20% on your Olivela purchase with code GIVE20 . Some exclusions apply.

Nori Trench Coat (medium) Caden Dress (medium) Sutton Chelsea Boot (medium) Take 30% off your entire order at GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA

Save 30% on frames and lenses at GlassesUSA .

With so many options to choose from, GlassesUSA is a reliable destination for glasses-wearers everywhere. The picks are stylish, affordable, and come in tons of different frame materials, colors, and lens options to meet your specific needs. Whether you're looking for a new pair of sunglasses in anticipation of a holiday vacation or need a new pair of magnifiers for reading, GlassesUSA has something for everyone. Even better, you can save 30% off your entire order with code INSIDER30 at checkout. Note: Some exclusions apply.

Muse Hopper (medium) Ottoto Octavius (medium) Get 10% off your first order at Alleyoop

Alleyoop

Shop and save on your first order at Alleyoop .

If you love multitasking, have little patience for a long-winded makeup routine, are always misplacing your products, or just love trying new beauty brands, Alleyoop will be your new favorite. The brand simplifies your skincare and makeup routines with multifunctional beauty products that save you space and time. If you haven't tried anything from Alleyoop yet, now's the perfect time to change that. New Alleyoop shoppers can save 10% on their first order with code TENOFF at checkout.

Pen Pal (medium) Stack the Odds (medium) Clean Slate All-in-One Cleansing Stick (medium) Get $20 off your first package at Menlo Club

Menlo Club

Save $20 on your first month of Menlo Club .

Clothing subscription services are perfect for those of us who love looking good, but hate the act of shopping. Menlo Club is a men’s clothing subscription that sends you 2-3 new items (including T-shirts, pants, jackets, and shoes) a month for just $60. Everything is curated based on your individual style and you can cancel at any time. If you haven’t tried Menlo Club yet, the company is making it even easier to upgrade your wardrobe for less. You can save $20 on your first month’s package with the following codes:

  • JACKPOT20TB1: Package Includes Sunset Crewneck (Navy) and Ferdi Jeans (Gray). Retail Value of $163.
  • JACKPOT20TB3: Package Includes Meyer Button Up Shirt (Blue), Ferdi Jeans (Gray), and a free La Brea T-Shirt. Retail Value of $155.
  • JACKPOT20TB4: Package Includes Luka Jacket (Wood), Cali Chino Pant (Black), and a free La Brea T-Shirt. Retail Value of $168.
Subscription (medium) Save 40% on your first order from Dia & Co

Dia & Co

Save on your first order at Dia & Co now .

Dia & Co is a fashion destination made exclusively for sizes 10-32. With a range of trendy and timeless pieces, Dia & Co has something for everyone. It even offers curated style boxes to keep your wardrobe fresh with new pieces every month. If you've never shopped here before, but want to, you're in luck. First-time customers can save 40% on their first order with code WELCOME40 .

Suki Bootcut Jeans (medium) Donegal Bowden Henley Sweater (medium) Luisa Cropped Lounge Pant  (medium) Get $10 off your first order at Prose

Prose

Shop and save at Prose now .

Finding the right haircare products can take a lot of trial and error. Prose removes the guesswork with its custom shampoos, conditioners, hair creams, and oils catered to your specific needs and goals. If you're looking for a new haircare routine, Prose is an easy choice. And, if you've never tried Prose before, you can get $10 off your first order.

Custom Dry Shampoo (medium) Custom Hair Oil (medium) Custom Shampoo (medium) Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Independent

Walmart Black Friday sales start online tonight, in stores this Friday

The day after Election Day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with retail behemoth Walmart launching the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales. Walmart's deals will go live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the sales in stores in northern Ohio at 5 a.m. Friday — some three weeks before Black Friday.
RETAIL
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Beauty Brands#Best Products#French#Senreve Senreve#Instagram#The Aria Belt Bag
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a 70-inch TV — shop NOW

Give the gift of immersive picture quality this holiday season with some of the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re using the holiday sales as an opportunity to upgrade your own TV, add a new one to your man cave or family room, or giving it as a gift to your partner or child, make sure you get a great deal by shopping the Black Friday TV deals that are kicking off early this year. Much like last year, we expect to see some supply chain issues, especially on the most popular products from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, and other top brands. This means that the earlier you can shop, the better, as stock may be limited, even at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
EatThis

Walmart Just Announced Its Highly-Anticipated Black Friday Deals

Happy Black Friday! The day after Thanksgiving isn't upon us just yet, but if you visit one of Walmart's 5,000+ locations or its online store, you'll find Black Friday deals galore. That's because America's largest retail chain is starting off its mega sales event super early this year. After a...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Amazon Secretly Put So Many Area Rugs on Sale, and Prices Start at Just $13

Your space just isn't complete without an area rug. No matter if you're decorating your living room, bedroom, home office, entry way, or outdoor patio, an area rug makes the space look and feel larger and cozier. But there are so many road blocks that make it hard to select the right rug, like size, style, and most commonly, price. Rugs can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, and they're famously known for being hard to care for. So if you've been holding out on buying a rug for your home, now's the time to buy one because Amazon quietly put hundreds of low-maintenance rugs on sale. And prices start at just $13.
SHOPPING
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
CNET

The Walmart early Black Friday sale is live. Here are the best deals on TVs, laptops and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart promised to kick off its Black Friday sales early this year, and it's delivered. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect -- and there are some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
Insider

Insider

193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy