The best online deals and sales happening this week, including discounts from Twillory, Senreve, M.M. LaFleur, and more

As a team of product reviewers, commerce experts, and self-proclaimed shopping lovers, we pride ourselves on being in the loop when it comes to online sales. And, one of our favorite things to do is share that knowledge with our audience. With Black Friday around the corner, many brands are getting a headstart and offering some steep discounts. So, if you're looking to shop and save this week, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find great deals from some of your favorite style, beauty, and jewelry retailers.

Note that the prices listed in this post reflect the deals at time of publication. As such, these deals may be subject to change over time.

The best sales and discounts you can find online right now

Twillory

Save up to 50% sitewide at Twillory

Save up to 50% on polos, shirts, and pants at Twillory .

Black Friday might be more than a week away, but plenty of brands are already slashing prices in anticipation of the big day. Twillory is one of those places, dropping new deals on their stylish performance apparel each week of November. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a variety of products including dress shirts, polos, and pants. Whether you're looking to stock up on pieces for your own wardrobe or pick up some holiday gifts, this sale is definitely worth checking out.

Senreve

Untuck(able) Docksider Plaid (medium) French Cuff Non-Iron Blue Twill (medium) Save 20% on the top 5 products at Senreve

Save 20% on Senreve's bestselling bags .

You've probably seen Senreve's bags on your Instagram feed. The brand has been making high quality, chic, convertible bags for five years and they're celebrating with a birthday sale. Now through November 16, you can save 20% with code BIRTHDAY20 on Senreve's top 5 products : the Aria Belt Bag , the Mini Maestra , the Alunna , the Doctor , and the Mini Armonica . We have a feeling these will sell out fast.

M.M. LaFleur

Aria Belt Bag (medium) Mini Maestra (medium) Save up to 80% at M.M. LaFleur

Save up to 80% on select styles at M.M. LaFleur .

M.M. LaFleur is saying goodbye to 2021 in style with a huge send-off sale. The brand, known for its luxurious and functional womenswear, is offering up to 80% off chic tops, dresses, pants, and more through November 29. With back-to-work, dinner parties, and other events up and running again, this sale is a great way to refresh your wardrobe for the new year without breaking the bank.

Burt's Bees

The Hadley Pant (medium) The Carson Blazer (medium) Get up to $20 off at Burt's Bees

Save up to to $20 when you order from Burt's Bees .

In preparation for Black Friday, Burt's Bees is doling out deals early. From November 15 to November 25, you can save up to $20 when you shop at BurtsBees.com. All you have to do is use code SNEAK! at checkout. This sale is perfect if you're looking to stock up on some skincare or find some fun holiday gifts — we're partial to the idea of getting these personalized lip balms for everyone on your list.

Function of Beauty

Beeswax Lip Balm (medium) Sensitive Gentle Face Scrub (medium) Get 50% off your first order at Function of Beauty

Get 50% off your first order when you subscribe to Function of Beauty .

Function of Beauty was founded in 2015 to bring personalization to the haircare market. Since then, it's become a popular choice for people looking to find haircare suited to their needs. The brand even lets you customize the color and scents of your products, making the experience all the more fun.

If you're a new shopper and want to try Function of Beauty's custom haircare, you can save 50% off your first shampoo and conditioner set. All you have to do is fill out a short questionnaire so the brand can create the right products to help you meet your hair goals.

Blue Nile

Custom Shampoo and Conditioner (8-ounce) (medium) Save up to 30% on jewelry at Blue Nile

Save up to 30% on necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more at Blue Nile .

With the holidays right around the corner, there's no better time to start thinking about what to get everyone on your list. Blue Nile's selection of jewelry is nothing short of gift-worthy, with pieces for all budgets, styles, and tastes. Whether you're looking to give an extravagant diamond necklace or a simple pair of gold studs, Blue Nile has all the bases covered. Now through November 21, you can save up to 30% on select pieces with code 2021BN at checkout.

And if you're in the military, a nurse, teacher, or first responder, you can always save 15% and get free shipping when you shop at Blue Nile.

Olivela

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings (medium) Diamond Curb Link Necklace (medium) Emerald and Diamond Halo Vintage-Inspired Milgrain Ring (medium) Take 20% off your purchase at Olivela

Save 20% on luxury clothing, accessories, and more at Olivela .

Gift and give back this holiday season when you shop at Olivela . The luxury retailer is changing the game by making your shopping trips more impactful. When you buy something from the luxury retailer, it will donate a portion of the proceeds to one of its partner charities to help children around the world. Still wondering if you should splurge on those fancy earrings? Olivela makes that choice a lot easier by helping you do good while you shop. The site has a great selection of luxury clothing, accessories, and even home decor. Plus, now through November 30, you can save 20% on your Olivela purchase with code GIVE20 . Some exclusions apply.

GlassesUSA

Nori Trench Coat (medium) Caden Dress (medium) Sutton Chelsea Boot (medium) Take 30% off your entire order at GlassesUSA

Save 30% on frames and lenses at GlassesUSA .

With so many options to choose from, GlassesUSA is a reliable destination for glasses-wearers everywhere. The picks are stylish, affordable, and come in tons of different frame materials, colors, and lens options to meet your specific needs. Whether you're looking for a new pair of sunglasses in anticipation of a holiday vacation or need a new pair of magnifiers for reading, GlassesUSA has something for everyone. Even better, you can save 30% off your entire order with code INSIDER30 at checkout. Note: Some exclusions apply.

Alleyoop

Muse Hopper (medium) Ottoto Octavius (medium) Get 10% off your first order at Alleyoop

Shop and save on your first order at Alleyoop .

If you love multitasking, have little patience for a long-winded makeup routine, are always misplacing your products, or just love trying new beauty brands, Alleyoop will be your new favorite. The brand simplifies your skincare and makeup routines with multifunctional beauty products that save you space and time. If you haven't tried anything from Alleyoop yet, now's the perfect time to change that. New Alleyoop shoppers can save 10% on their first order with code TENOFF at checkout.

Menlo Club

Pen Pal (medium) Stack the Odds (medium) Clean Slate All-in-One Cleansing Stick (medium) Get $20 off your first package at Menlo Club

Save $20 on your first month of Menlo Club .

Clothing subscription services are perfect for those of us who love looking good, but hate the act of shopping. Menlo Club is a men’s clothing subscription that sends you 2-3 new items (including T-shirts, pants, jackets, and shoes) a month for just $60. Everything is curated based on your individual style and you can cancel at any time. If you haven’t tried Menlo Club yet, the company is making it even easier to upgrade your wardrobe for less. You can save $20 on your first month’s package with the following codes:

JACKPOT20TB1: Package Includes Sunset Crewneck (Navy) and Ferdi Jeans (Gray). Retail Value of $163.

Package Includes Sunset Crewneck (Navy) and Ferdi Jeans (Gray). Retail Value of $163. JACKPOT20TB3: Package Includes Meyer Button Up Shirt (Blue), Ferdi Jeans (Gray), and a free La Brea T-Shirt. Retail Value of $155.

Package Includes Meyer Button Up Shirt (Blue), Ferdi Jeans (Gray), and a free La Brea T-Shirt. Retail Value of $155. JACKPOT20TB4: Package Includes Luka Jacket (Wood), Cali Chino Pant (Black), and a free La Brea T-Shirt. Retail Value of $168.

Dia & Co

Subscription (medium) Save 40% on your first order from Dia & Co

Save on your first order at Dia & Co now .

Dia & Co is a fashion destination made exclusively for sizes 10-32. With a range of trendy and timeless pieces, Dia & Co has something for everyone. It even offers curated style boxes to keep your wardrobe fresh with new pieces every month. If you've never shopped here before, but want to, you're in luck. First-time customers can save 40% on their first order with code WELCOME40 .

Prose

Suki Bootcut Jeans (medium) Donegal Bowden Henley Sweater (medium) Luisa Cropped Lounge Pant (medium) Get $10 off your first order at Prose

Shop and save at Prose now .

Finding the right haircare products can take a lot of trial and error. Prose removes the guesswork with its custom shampoos, conditioners, hair creams, and oils catered to your specific needs and goals. If you're looking for a new haircare routine, Prose is an easy choice. And, if you've never tried Prose before, you can get $10 off your first order.