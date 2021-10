Out of all the millions of sighs of disappointment last night, there was at least one huge cry of joy, the Powerball jackpot has been won. According to the Powerball website, last night's drawing of the multi-state lottery game was for a jackpot officially announced to be $699,800,000. That was the annuity total, the cash total of the jackpot was listed as $495,980,161.

