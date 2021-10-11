US reports highest weekly COVID-19 vaccinations since July 4

The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

More than 712,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 66% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.

Latest Developments

October 10, 2021

Hawaii became the first state in the country to have 90% of its population 12 and older receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday afternoon .

Over 1,090,157 residents have received one dose, the CDC reported.

In August, Hawaii Gov. David Ige urged people to avoid non-essential travel to the state as it dealt with a summer surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped from 1,060 on Sept. 2 to 192 on Oct. 8, the CDC reported

October 9, 2021

Allen West, a Republican candidate for Texas governor, said Saturday he "probably" will be hospitalized due to COVID-19 pneumonia one day after saying he was suffering "a low grade fever and light body aches" without specifying a positive test for COVID.

He said his blood oxygen levels currently stand at 89 and should be about 95.

"My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," the outspoken and controversial politician wrote on Twitter.

West's wife, Angela, did test positive for COVID on Friday, according to the candidate's Twitter account. She had been vaccinated against the virus.

The 60-year-old West, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army and former congressman from Florida, has chosen not to get vaccinated and is instead touting his use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin , two drugs the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration say should not be used to treat or prevent the virus.

West is also the former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. He announced he was running for governor in next year's election, against Republican Greg Abbott, in July.

He suspended all in-person campaign events on Friday after his wife tested positive.

October 9, 2021

The United States has administered the highest number of weekly vaccinations since early July, a White House official said.

There were more than 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses reported in the past week, the highest seven-day total since July 4, White House COVID-19 data director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter Saturday.

The uptick comes amid a push for employee vaccinations and the rollout of booster shots.

Over 76% of people ages 12 and up in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose.

October 8, 2021

Spirit Airlines is joining other major carriers and will soon require all employees to be vaccinated. A deadline for the vaccination requirement has not been announced.

Delta is now the only major carrier to not have an employee vaccine mandate. However, in November the airline will begin charging unvaccinated employees an additional $200 per month for health insurance.

-ABC News' Sam Sweeney

October 8, 2021

The daily case average in the U.S. has dropped to 95,000, a 38.9% drop in the last month, according to federal data.

The states that were first hit by the delta surge are experiencing the most notable case declines. In the last month, the seven-day average of new cases in Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana fell by more than 55%.

Emily Kask/The New York Times via Redux, FILE - PHOTO: A person sits in the waiting room at Neshoba General Hospital in Philadelphia, Miss., on Aug. 24, 2021.

Other states, however, are just now bearing the brunt of the highly infectious delta variant. West Virginia, Alaska and Montana are all still experiencing significant surges, according to federal data.

National hospitalization levels have dropped to around 67,000 patients, federal data show. Since the beginning of September, the U.S. has seen a drop of more than 37,000 patients. A little more than one-third of those patients -- 13,000 -- come from Florida.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

October 8, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee plans to meet on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 to discuss the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson vaccine boosters. This will follow the Food and Drug Administration's independent advisers who are set to meet and vote on boosters on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

That means Moderna and J&J boosters could be authorized, recommended and available as soon as Oct. 22.

The CDC committee is also set to meet on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 to discuss pediatric vaccinations.

-ABC News' Eric M. Strauss

October 8, 2021

Louisiana State University said Friday that fans at its football games will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test beginning with the Oct. 16 game.

Collegiate Images via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Aerial view of the Louisiana State University Tigers football team stadium on Sept. 18, 2010 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU said the change is due to a "consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state of Louisiana and in the Baton Rouge area."

Masks will still be required for all attendees.

October 8, 2021

Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician and former acting director of the CDC, told "Good Morning America" Friday that he's "cautiously optimistic" about vaccine approval for young children, adding that he'll be closely watching the reviews by the FDA and CDC.

"Thankfully children have been impacted by COVID less severely than adults and I want to make sure, as a pediatrician, before I recommend this to my patients, I'm convinced that it's safe and it's effective," Besser said. "The information I've seen so far gives me a lot of hope."

Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Network, FILE - PHOTO: Kindergarten teacher Carly Soojian greets her classroom on their first day of school at James Fallon School in Wayne, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021.

October 7, 2021

The Florida Board of Education has authorized the state's education commissioner to sanction the board members of eight school districts that have continued to require masks for students in defiance of state rules.

In the latest development in the state's battle over mask mandates, board members in Florida's largest districts -- Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward -- as well as Alachua, Brevard, Duval, Leon and Orange will have their salaries withheld following Thursday's vote, officials said.

"For nearly two months now, these school districts have barred from the school house doors thousands of children, many of whom have significant disabilities or health-related reasons that prevent them from learning with a face mask on," Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a statement.

Corcoran also slammed the Broward and Alachua districts, which were previously sanctioned in August and September, for accepting funds from the Biden administration to make up for lost paychecks, calling it "political bailouts from federal co-conspirators."

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

October 7, 2021

COVID-19 cases are down 40% and hospitalizations have dropped 25% in the last month, President Joe Biden said Thursday during a visit to Illinois to promote vaccinations.

Susan Walsh/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021.

In the month since Biden announced a six-part plan to fight COVID-19, the president said there's been "real progress across the board," including with vaccine equity.

Biden said recent data shows Latino Americans, Black Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans are vaccinated at comparable rates to white Americans.

"Our work on equity isn't done, but it is an important piece of progress," he said.

Biden said a new report released Thursday shows vaccination requirements result in more people getting vaccinated.

"In the past few weeks, as more and more organizations have implemented their own requirements, they've seen vaccination rates rise dramatically," Biden said. "For example, the Department of Defense has gone from 67% of active duty forces being vaccinated to 97%. … We're also seeing this at colleges… We're going

to see it in health systems around the country."

Vaccination rates are also good for the economy as they help send people back to work, Biden said.