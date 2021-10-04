CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Two killed in major crash in Collin County

By The Rockwall Times
 5 days ago
This morning at approximately 10:04 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers and Collin County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a major crash on F.M. 6, 1 mile west of Nevada. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on F.M. 6 and a Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound. For a yet to be determined reason, one of the vehicles traveled into the opposite lane of travel striking the other vehicle head on.

