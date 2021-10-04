CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily in Sardinia

By GLORIA CALVI, COLLEEN BARRY and JOSEPH WILSON
 10 days ago
APTOPIX Italy Spain Puigdemont Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, center, is flanked by European Parliament members Antoni Comin, right, and Clara Ponsati, left, as he leaves the Sassari law court, Italy, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel. First from right is Puigdemont's lawyer in Italy Agostinangelo Marras. (AP Photo/Gloria Calvi) (Gloria Calvi)

SASSARI, Sardinia — (AP) — Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel.

Puigdemont left with his lawyers, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was "very happy," as he got in a van and was whisked away. He then said on social media that he would participate in the afternoon’s session of the European Parliament by video link from the Mediterranean island.

His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters that a decision on extradition to Spain, where he is accused of sedition, is pending decisions on two questions already being considered by European courts. But he said his client is free to travel as he pleases in the meantime.

“He is absolutely free. The court will set a new date after the European court decides on the two pending questions. One is the immunity of President Piugdemont, and the other is the legitimacy of the Spanish judge to issue the arrest warrant,″ Piugdemont’s Italian lawyer, Agostinoangelo Marras, told The Associated Press.

The Italian court first wants to see how the European Union’s general court will rule on Puigdemont's appeal to the lifting of his immunity as a European Parliament member that this same court confirmed in July. Secondly, the Italian court will wait to see if the European Union Court of Justice rules that the Spanish Supreme Court has the authority to request the extradition of Puigdemont, after a Belgian court said in January that it didn't when it requested the return of another associate of Puigdemont.

Puigdemont was arrested on Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived from his home in Belgium to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing.

Puigdemont and fellow separatists Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín had their immunity as European Parliament members lifted earlier this year as requested by Spain after the European Union’s general court said that they didn't demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.

Ponsatí and Comín were among a contingent of high-profile separatists who traveled to Sardinia to show their support for Puigdemont on Monday, triggering a request sent by a Spanish judge to Italy to have them detained as well. There was no indication that they had been taken into custody.

A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!” and waved Catalan separatist flags.

Puigdemont, 58, has successfully avoided extradition since taking up residence in Waterloo, Belgium, after leading an illegal 2017 secession attempt by the wealthy Catalonia region in Spain’s northeast.

After a Belgian court declined to send him back in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany but a court there also refused to extradite him.

“We have faced three extradition orders in three different jurisdictions: the Belgian, the German and the Italian,” Puigdemont said. “It is the moment to tell Spain, ‘Enough!’ that this path does not lead anywhere and does not help solve a political conflict between Catalonia and Spain.”

Several of Puigdemont's cohorts who stayed in Barcelona after the failed secession attempt were arrested and found guilty of sedition and misusing public funds.

In an attempt to defuse the political crisis he inherited from his conservative predecessor, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pardoned nine imprisoned separatist leaders in June. Puigdemont, and others like him who fled, couldn't benefit from the act of grace since they have yet to face justice.

The detention of Puigdemont two weeks ago comes with the former regional president struggling to retain his preeminent role in the Catalonia separatist movement, which has surged in popularity over the past two decades.

Puigdemont’s party has lost the regional presidency of Catalonia and is now the minor member of a coalition led by a separatist rival which is leading talks with Sánchez’s government to resolve the festering crisis. Puigdemont’s party isn't participating in the negotiations which its leaders have criticized as a distraction from rebuilding strength for another unilateral secession bid.

“While some are trying to talk with the Spanish government, there are others like Puigdemont who are undermining the institutions of the state,” said Jordi Puigneró, the leading member of Puigdemont’s party in Catalonia’s government.

Despite already enjoying a good degree of self-rule, polls and election results show that roughly half of Catalans want to form a new state. The other half wants to remain in Spain given the centuries of cultural and family ties linking Catalonia with the rest of the country.

The majority of Spaniards are against the loss of Catalonia, which for decades has represented a land of opportunity for those who moved there from poorer regions.

Sardinia has historic and cultural ties with Catalonia that date back to the 14th century.

___

Colleen Barry reported from Milan, and Joseph Wilson from Barcelona, Spain.

Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
AFP

UN demands 'independent investigation' over Venezuelan dissident's death

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday called on the Venezuelan government to allow an "independent investigation" into the death in custody of a prominent dissident. We call on #Venezuela to ensure an independent investigation," the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Twitter.
AMERICAS
