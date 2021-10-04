Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS5) Review – Keep On Rollin’ Baby, You Know What Time It Is…

A solid attempt to crack a genre which will only ever have one winner, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets the basics down, but not much else. The Finger Guns Review;. It’s difficult to really differentiate Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with a certain other fighter that shares its mechanics, so in this instance, I’m not going to try. Getting this out of the way right at the top, it’s not Smash Bros. It’s not even close. From less refined mechanics to the incomplete roster, if you’re a Switch owner looking to pick this up, it’s somewhat baffling that you would choose this over Smash Bros. Ultimate, perhaps one of the most accomplished and celebrated fighters ever made. There’s little here to even compare.

