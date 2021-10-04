CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS5) Review – Keep On Rollin' Baby, You Know What Time It Is…

Cover picture for the articleSuper Monkey Ball returns in Banana Mania, and it’s just as entertaining and infuriating as it ever was. The Finger Guns Review. Super Monkey Ball is a game I remember spending nights upon nights with my friends playing, huddled around a Gamecube, nudging each other so they’ll fall off thin balance beams or miss their targets in the incredible party games. It’s a series I have fond memories of, and the latest in the series, Banana Mania is a fitting tribute to those nights when all that mattered was Super Monkey Ball.

