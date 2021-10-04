CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Jagger Answers Those Who Say the Rolling Stones Should Quit

Mick Jagger talked about the healing power of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. “Some people said, ‘Oh, Charlie died, and you should have not done the tour — and stopped,” the singer told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. “And other people would think, 'The thing about the Rolling Stones throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.’ And we’ve had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest — but we’ve had adversity. And this was probably one of the most difficult ones.”

