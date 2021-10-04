CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

sesame street

nhpbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.

nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

grantchester on masterpiece

A much-needed summer break at a vacation resort takes an unexpected turn for Will and Geordie when the camp owner is found dead in suspicious circumstances. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Grantchester On Masterpiece:. With trouble brewing in Grantchester, it's going to take all of Will's...
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
nhpbs.org

great performances at the met

Enjoy sopranos Ailyn Perez, Nadine Sierra and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as they join forces at one of Europe's cultural landmarks to perform favorite arias including "Voi che sapete" from Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" and more. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 45 seconds. Episode Number: 1510. All broadcast times for...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Action For Children#Birthdays
Variety

‘Sesame Street’ Alum Sonia Manzano on Animating the Bronx and Latina Representation in ‘Alma’s Way’

Sonia Manzano played Maria on “Sesame Street” for over 40 years, becoming a household name in the U.S. and a trailblazing Latina in the burgeoning public television landscape. Now, Manzano is trading Muppets for the mofongo-loving Alma Rivera, a six-year-old animated Puerto Rican girl of her own invention (and heavily based on her own experience), who lives in the Bronx with her parents, brother and a host of colorful neighbors.
BRONX, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New Fred Rogers’ show ‘Alma’s Way’ is a little Pittsburgh and lots of Maria on ‘Sesame Street’

Anyone who has enjoyed the character of Maria on “Sesame Street” any time since her 1971 debut has Pittsburgh to thank for leading the actor that played her to that show. Sonia Manzano arrived at Carnegie Mellon University from New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood in 1968. She was only a Tartan for three years, but CMU provided her with two career-defining moments: getting into the original cast of “Godspell,” which was developed at CMU, and, most critically, that fateful day in the university’s student union when she caught an episode of “Sesame Street” on television for the first time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nhpbs.org

impossible builds

In Manhattan, architects and engineers are redefining just how much land it takes to support a skyscraper. In a city where the only direction to build is up, they've designed a needle-thin tower 82 stories high, built on the construction equivalent of a postage stamp. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Food52

Sesame Lamb Pie

This is a shining example of what I like to call “dinner pie”—an all-in-one dish that you can serve for supper (always alongside a big green salad). Another thing about dinner pie is that it can often be made ahead; the filling cooks slowly and the flavors intensify as they sit overnight. You can even make a double batch of the braise to serve with rice one night, then bake the leftovers into the dinner pie. If I say dinner pie enough, will it catch on? Stay tuned. Adapted from The Book on Pie.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘The Equalizer’ Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm

(CBS) – The Equalizer returns for its second season on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday night, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT. The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. In the season two premiere,  “Aftermath,” just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles)as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers. Check out the video above for a preview of season two and be sure to tune in this Sunday night, October 10th starting at 8pm on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season. All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy