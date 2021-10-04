Anyone who has enjoyed the character of Maria on “Sesame Street” any time since her 1971 debut has Pittsburgh to thank for leading the actor that played her to that show. Sonia Manzano arrived at Carnegie Mellon University from New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood in 1968. She was only a Tartan for three years, but CMU provided her with two career-defining moments: getting into the original cast of “Godspell,” which was developed at CMU, and, most critically, that fateful day in the university’s student union when she caught an episode of “Sesame Street” on television for the first time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO