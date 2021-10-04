Apple's massively discounted Beats Studio3 are Amazon's most 'epic deal' today

All four iPhone 13 models -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max -- are now available in stores, giving you the option to buy in person as well as online from a wide array of retailers. Trade-in deals and limited time offers can take hundreds off the retail price when you buy from AT&T, Verizon, Target, Best Buy and even Apple. Sure, there may be some in-store savings, but you can avoid the long lines in your carrier and retailer stores this weekend by handling it all online. But there is one downfall: Shipping delays are now into late October and early November for some models.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO