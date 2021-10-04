CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Alder Lake gaming CPUs cost almost as much as a gaming PC on Amazon

PCGamesN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe die size of Intel’s desktop processors may be shrinking from 14nm to 10nm, or Intel 7 if you want to get technical, but recent Amazon listings suggest that Alder Lake’s smaller size comes with a much larger price tag. Twitter users Dellchannel21 and Momomo_us, have highlighted product listings of team blue’s upcoming chips on Amazon UK, FR, and NL, complete with pricing. Currently, the Core i9-12900K is listed for a whopping £788.15 GBP and between €846,92-€919,88, putting it in direct competition with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X.

