Girls Golf: Natalie Au, Skylar Dean find different ways to lead Olentangy Orange Pioneers

Printed in the High Desert Advocate Edition September 24, 2021. Every sports team wishes to compete and hopefully win a State title and then proceed to bring it home. The Lady Wolverines Golf Team has shown grit and competitiveness early in their season . They have already played in two tournaments, first one was in Elko and the second was this past Thursday, September 2, in Battle Mountain. The team received first place in Battle Mountain. Their very own, Kayla Jones, swept the course with an outstanding 90, and Sarah Childress taking second with a 115.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO