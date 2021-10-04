CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams lawsuit: Four owners have not provided financial information

By Brian Feldman
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

St. Louis (KMOX) - New court filings in the St. Louis region's lawsuit against Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL indicate some owners have not turned over their financial records as ordered by the judge.

Attorneys for the city, county and regional sports complex authority are also seeking sanctions against Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Giants owner John Mara. While the motions are sealed, sports attorney Dan Lust tells KMOX that probably means the four haven't met the deadline.

The owners had to provide the records by last Tuesday or face a fine of $1,000 per day. A trial is set to take place in a St. Louis courtroom in January.

It's part of the possible $1 billion lawsuit filed by St. Louis against the NFL. It claims the NFL violated its own relocation rules by allowing the LA Rams to leave St. Louis after the 2015 season.

KMOX legal analyst Brad Young says if there's no settlement, and St. Louis wins, punitive damages will be calculated based on how rich the defendants are. So the court needs to see financial documents, which will go into courts records and available for others to see.

"They do not want that information released," Young says. "The Rams have been sacked legally by every juncture, from the circuit court all the way to the Supreme Court."

