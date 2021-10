EDGEWATER — When Heirloom Books owner Chelsea Carr Rectanus died last year, the fate of the beloved book store and the community it fostered were in question. But one year later, the shop is still going strong, carried on by Rectanus’ father and friends with support from neighbors and other local businesses. Now, the store at 6239 N. Clark St. is becoming a nonprofit to keep it in the community.

