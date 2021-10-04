Vegan Travel Show Is Looking for Co-Hosts in LA: Here’s How to Apply

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Travel has given me many things: new friends, education, and a number of mementos that instantly bring me back to the souks in Marrakech, marketplaces in Oaxaca, and the vibrant patterns and jewelry in Johannesburg. Decorating my apartment with these souvenirs, particularly during the pandemic, has kept me connected to the world and rooted in a global community. In the absence of being able to really globetrot over the past year-and-a-half, scouring the internet for items that cross continents to get to me has become a new addictive pastime, and I’ve lucked out on some local finds from artisans and gifts given to me over the years as well. Pops of color, texture, and prints that celebrate culture — these things have always been the inspiration behind anything I decorate my surroundings with.

