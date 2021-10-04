CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Travel Show Is Looking for Co-Hosts in LA: Here’s How to Apply

By Allie Mitchell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVKind and Vejii are teaming up to give four lucky winners an all-expenses-paid, immersive experience with free vegan food and products galore!. Do you ever watch game shows or reality TV and think, “It must be so fun to host a series like that?” Do you love sharing the benefits of veganism with those around you? Then, we have the perfect opportunity for you! A vegan travel show is looking for co-hosts in LA: Here’s how to apply and more information about the position.

