CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Gone For Good: How A Species Is Declared Extinct

WAMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 20 animals and one plant were declared extinct by the Fish and Wildlife Service last week. It’s one of the longer extinction announcements in the history of the agency—which could be part of the reason it’s gotten so much attention. Declaring extinction is not as straightforward as you...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinction#Animal Species#The United Nations
CBS 58

Nearly two dozen species of birds, fish and other wildlife are set to be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list

(CNN) -- The ivory-billed woodpecker, along with 22 other species of birds, fish, mussels and other wildlife, is set to be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list, US wildlife officials announced Wednesday. "For the species proposed for delisting today, the protections of the (Endangered Species Act) came...
ANIMALS
cw39.com

Mystery Wire | Gone forever: 23 species declared extinct

MYSTERY WIRE — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 assorted birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct, the Associated Press has learned. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal,...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Crayfish and Carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes - contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.The study found that invasive fish such as Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans such as American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, significantly...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

A Grim 'Huge Extinction Event' Happened 30 Million Years Ago, And We Only Just Noticed

The close of the Eocene roughly 33 million years ago marks a time of great change on Earth. In a slow reversal of what we're seeing today, temperatures dropped and glaciers stretched their icy fingers towards the equator. The loss of life across the Asian continent was profound. But Africa's biodiversity, sheltered by the warmth of the tropics, appeared to go unscathed by the colossal changes. Or so we thought. According to a recently published study by a team of researchers from across the US, we just weren't looking at the fossil record the right way. The research suggests that far from thriving...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
WAMU

The survival rate of puffin chicks in Maine plunged this summer

Maine’s Atlantic puffins took a big hit. Chicks’ survival rate plummeted after a record-setting “marine heatwave” disrupted food supplies, showing how climate change is driving vast ecosystem change. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MAINE STATE
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This Unusual Plant From The Amazon Rainforest Has Baffled Scientists For 50 Years

Within one of the lushest places on our planet, an unobtrusive green plant grows amongst many other... green plants. Although long used by the Indigenous Machiguenga people, the plant's strange mish-mash of characteristics had scientists mystified for 50 years. "I didn't really think it was special, except for the fact that it had characteristics of plants in several different plant families," said Smithsonian Institution botanist Robin Foster, who initially collected the plant back in 1973. "Usually I can tell the family by a quick glance, but damned if I could place this one." In the floodplain forest of the Manu river, this enigmatic plant...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy