CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Video Shows a Wild Fireball Many Reported Seeing Over Illinois

By Doc Holliday
ESPN 1170 AM
ESPN 1170 AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had friends mention they saw something weird in the sky a few days ago and now I think I know what they were talking about. A new video share shows a fireball easily visible in the sky over Illinois. According to the video description, this was captured by James...

espn1170am.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Video shows massive fireball lights up North Carolina skies

Video shows a massive fireball lighting up the skies above North Carolina, stunning dozens of onlookers. The bright flash was caught on camera from the porch of a home in Rowland Pond, about 15 miles south of Raleigh, Friday at around 7:40 p.m., according to footage released by The American Meteor Society.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

Wild Video Shows Zebras Who Escaped from an Illinois Pumpkin Farm

What did my eyes just see? If I didn't know better, I'd think these were zebras running wild in Illinois. Shockingly, that's absolutely correct. Here's the backstory from what I've learned after doing some investigative work. Before I tell you the how and why, check out the video that was shared on TikTok of these Illinois...zebras.
ANIMALS
watchers.news

Bright fireball over southern Georgia, U.S.

A bright fireball was observed over the southeastern United States at around 02:05 UTC on October 11, 2021. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 88 witness reports from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The event was also detected - at extreme range - by NASA meteor...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

VIDEOS: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Sky Early Sunday Morning

(CBS4) – Coloradans as far west as Evergreen, as far north as Wellington, as far east as Bennet and as far south as Colorado Springs caught a incredible sight on their security cameras early Sunday morning. A fireball streaked across the sky at around 4:30 a.m. By NASA’s definition, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor. Josh Ellis in Evergreen shared videos of a bright flash lighting up his neighborhood. He said the light was bright enough to charge their solar lights. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/10/evergreen-meteor-josh-ellis-1.mp4 Andrew Fisher, who lives in Wellington, caught it all on his Nest security camera. So did Doug Robinson and Kate Newberg of...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireballs#Astronomy
Space.com

Bright fireball lights up the pre-dawn sky over Colorado (video)

At least dozens of people reported seeing a brilliant fireball over Colorado early Sunday (Oct. 3). The American Meteor Society (AMS) cataloged more than 40 reports across three states, largely in the Denver area, around 4:30 a.m. CDT (5:30 a.m. EDT; 1030 GMT). Observers saw the meteor at least as far south as Santa Fe, New Mexico; the two cities are separated by roughly 400 miles (640 kilometers).
ASTRONOMY
KWQC

Illinois reports 19,244 new COVID-19 cases over seven days

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 19,244 new COVID-19 cases - an average of about 2,749 a day - and 209 new deaths over the last seven days. That brings the total number of cases to 1,650,108 cases and 25,224 deaths since the pandemic...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Devastating Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
advantagenews.com

FBI crime report shows homicides, violent crime up in Illinois

Illinois continues to outpace the rest of the country for murders and violent crime. According to the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, there were 9 homicides per 100,000 people, the highest total in a decade. That is compared to 6.5 per 100,000 nationally. Violent crimes increased as well. Violent crimes...
ILLINOIS STATE
ESPN 1170 AM

Davenport Announces New Emergency Alert System

If you're a Davenport resident, there is a new way for you to get important alerts that will impact your commute, safety, and let you know when you can let your voice be heard. The City of Davenport announced that they are transitioning to a new alert system that is also statewide.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN 1170 AM

ESPN 1170 AM

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
675
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1170 AM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn1170am.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy