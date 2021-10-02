Video Shows a Wild Fireball Many Reported Seeing Over Illinois

(CBS4) – Coloradans as far west as Evergreen, as far north as Wellington, as far east as Bennet and as far south as Colorado Springs caught a incredible sight on their security cameras early Sunday morning. A fireball streaked across the sky at around 4:30 a.m. By NASA’s definition, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor. Josh Ellis in Evergreen shared videos of a bright flash lighting up his neighborhood. He said the light was bright enough to charge their solar lights. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/10/evergreen-meteor-josh-ellis-1.mp4 Andrew Fisher, who lives in Wellington, caught it all on his Nest security camera. So did Doug Robinson and Kate Newberg of...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO