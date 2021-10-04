Next: Sascha Deri, rocket scientist aiming high — really high

Sascha Deri, CEO of bluShift Aerospace, has a lofty vision. He grew up in Maine and earned degrees in physics and electrical engineering. In 1999 he co-founded altE Store, a Massachusetts solar company that he still runs. His next venture, bluShift, launched in 2014, out of TechPlace at the Brunswick Landing complex. “Both companies were born out of a passion to take science and create technology that benefits humanity and our planet,” Deri, a resident of Brunswick, told Mainebiz.