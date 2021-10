You would think Masseschustes is ranked number 1 in Halloween decorations, but nope it's not even in the top 10, but Illinois is. According to lombardohomes.com, coming in at number two, Illinois is considered the state with the most Halloween decorations, and Masseschuests comes in at number seventeen. I mean, they have the Salem Witch Trials and yet they come in at number seventeen out of fifty states. Totally surprised me, but what surprised me, even more, is that Utah came in at number one and Illinois checking in at number two. Iowa, Minnesota, and Mississippi are least interested in decorating.

