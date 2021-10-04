CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Some Kansas drivers unsure of state's Move Over law

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Newly released AAA research indicates that some drivers may not fully grasp the danger they pose to roadside workers. "Ninety-nine percent of Kansas drivers responded that it's either very dangerous or somewhat dangerous for roadside workers if motorists don't comply with the Move Over law," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "92% of Kansas motorists said that they would support such a law, one-third of them, 33% of Kansas drivers, answered that they were unsure whether a law existed or thought there was no Move Over law."

JC Post

Wallet lost in the 1970s found and returned to Kansas man

BARTON COUNTY—Police in Great Bend shared a fun story this week. Someone in the community found a wallet at the Crest Theater, 1905 Lakin in Great Bend and turned it into police, according to a social media report. The wallet contained several items including a social security card and a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kansas club killing suspect in Arizona

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the Sept. fatal shooting at a Wichita night club have made an arrest. On Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson in Phoenix Arizona., according to officer Charley Davidson. Dawson is wanted for murder and other charges, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injured six others with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ARIZONA STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: 5-year-old found safe; Kansas woman under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The search for a missing 5-year-old ended just before 5p.m. Friday. Authorities found Lakota Rigsby and she is safe, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. The case involving her grandmother is still under investigation. ----------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate a 5-year-old girl...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. felon who walked away from work release is back in custody

TOPEKA —The suspect who walked away from from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Saturday is back in custody. On Friday afternoon, 43-year-old Elvin Eugene Morris was taken into custody by officials from the Kansas Department of Corrections Enforcement Apprehensions & Investigations (EAI) Unit and booked into Sedgwick County Jail.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas wind energy turns 20, braces for quarter-life crisis

MINEOLA — The wind farm business in Kansas has hit its awkward adolescence. It’s still growing 20 years in, but unsure what the near future might hold. If it wants to get through those tough years and continue to grow, it needs to find more workers, to figure out what to do with the dated-but-not-obsolete turbines erected two decades ago and to sort out a way to carry all that wind-harvesting muscle beyond the state's borders.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Search continues in cold case a year after Kan. man sentenced

PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have announced a new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing since 1999. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Craig County District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill say investigators will search a cellar Friday on vacant land in the former town of Picher where a suspect in the girls' disappearance lived at the time.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Suspect jailed for series of Kansas business burglaries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of business burglaries and have made an arrest. On October 1 and October 4, police responded to A & A Auto and Truck Parts Inc., 1440 SE Jefferson Street in Topeka, to take reports for two separate burglaries that occurred at the business, according to police department spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police investigate alleged threat at Kansas middle school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence at a Kansas middle school. Just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible school threat at Hadley Middle School, 1101 North Douglas in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Students at the school...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, pickup crash

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansa man died in an accident just before 3a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Triumph Street Triple driven by Jeremy S. Masuch, 42, Nortonville, was northbound on U.S 59 ten miles south of Atchison. The motorcycle struck a the passenger side of...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas county GOP chair accused of forced kissing resigns

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Republican Party chair for the most populous county in Kansas has resigned following disclosure of an accusation that he forcibly kissed another local GOP leader at a pro-life group’s fundraiser this summer. Fabian Shepard’s decision to step down as the GOP’s Johnson County chair was...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Dodge City CC IDs flight instructor who died in helicopter crash

CHANDLER ARIZONA —One of two people who died after after a helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with a single-engine plane near a suburban Phoenix airport has been identified as flight instructor Jessica Brandal, according to Dodge City Community College. She worked for the Dodge City Community College helicopter flight...
CHANDLER, AZ
JC Post

Group works to kick start aspiring small business owners in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – If there’s one thing that connects small businesses in Kansas and around the country, it’s this: Their company probably got started with someone’s big idea. Ron Lunsford is among a group of volunteers who are hoping to help entrepreneurs capitalize on that initial passion. He’s the workshop...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Search underway for Kan. felon who rammed patrol vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a traffic stop incident and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pickup truck for a registration violation near SW 21st Street and SW Auburn Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Audit: Poor IT security at Kan. schools leaves vital info exposed

TOPEKA — A legislative audit revealing many school districts are not practicing basic security measures for information technology systems raised eyebrows Tuesday from a panel of legislators. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, security incidents at schools have increased by 18% since last year. The limited-scope audit focused on...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

U.S. Marshals catch Kan. murder suspect in Tennessee

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal September 8, shooting in Lawrance have located and arrested 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. of Lawrence. United States Marshals took him into custody Wednesday in Tennessee, according to police. Spates is a suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Christian Willis of Wichita in...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police investigating suspicious death at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 900 Block NE Madison in Topeka on a call for service reference checking the welfare of an individual, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. At the scene, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man executed for claw hammer killing of 3 during robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope. Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the...
BONNE TERRE, MO
JC Post

Missouri preparing for execution of claw hammer killer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)—Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in...
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

