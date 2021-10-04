Fall into Cash with 959 The River

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is an autumn tradition that keeps growing as the years go on. What was created to commemorate the Clinch River Mussel pearls and their economic contributions to East Tennessee in the early 1900s, is now the largest fall event in Anderson County. Each year, the festival that’s held just a few miles away from Interstate 75 in Historic Downtown Clinton, Tennessee, brings in upwards of 15,000 people to the community over two days, according to a news release.

8 DAYS AGO