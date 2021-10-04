CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall into Cash with 959 The River

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow through October 29th, listen to 95.9 The River every weekday between 7a-7p for your chance to win $1,000 Cash!

www.959theriver.com

wjon.com

Crow River Fall Classic Dog Show

Every day until October 10, 2021, 12:00AM - 11:59PM. The Granite City and Wright County Kennel Clubs would like to make the community aware of our upcoming dog show cluster which will be held October 7 - October 10th, 2021 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson MN. We have...
ANIMALS
Turnto10.com

Fire disrupts traffic on I-195 in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire disrupted traffic on Interstate 195 west in Fall River on Thursday afternoon. The fire apparently began in some cargo on a flatbed trailer. A viewer shared video on Chime in that showed construction equipment being used to clean up debris on the highway.
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Fall River Visitor Center is a wildlife delight

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about the Visitor Centers in Rocky Mountain National Park. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park even more if they stop by one of the Visitor Centers. Opened in 2000, Fall River Visitor Center is located...
TRAVEL
9NEWS

Old Fall River Road closes to vehicles for the winter

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) closed for the winter season to vehicles on Monday, Oct. 4. U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said the road will also be closed to all uses through Friday, Oct. 8 while park staff conduct road maintenance and culvert replacement.
ESTES PARK, CO
trfradio.com

Pfizer Vaccination Clinic Friday in Thief River Falls

Inter County nursing will hold a Pfizer covid-19 vaccination clinic today (9-24-2021) from 1 to 4 p.m. Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone 12 years of age or older. This is a walk-in clinic or you may pre-register using the link found at trfradio.com. The clinic will be held in the lower level of the Pennington County Government Center at 101 Main Avenue North in Thief River Falls. If you have any questions, call Inter-County nursing at 218 – 681 – 0 8 7 6.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
reportertoday.com

Fall Weekend in the Woonasquatucket River Watershed: Hike and Paddle!

Smithfield – On Saturday, October 9th and 10th, 2021, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council (WRWC) invites you to hike and paddle in the watershed. Sat., October 9th at 10 am hike through Connors Farm in Smithfield and then paddle the lower Woony through Downtown Providence on Sat., October 10th at 11:30 a.m. These trips are part of the 2021-22 “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series which offers guided tours of beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides -- while following State Covid-19 guidelines. Check out the full schedule at www.WRWC.ORG/EVENTS.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River teen reportedly missing according to family

A family is worried as one of their own has reportedly gone missing today. Meela Farias never came home from school, according to her family. She attends Durfee High School. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 85-90 pounds. If you know Meela’s whereabouts, contact the Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
Herald News

Is Fall River in financial trouble? Or is the worry overstated?

Good morning, everyone, and hope you have a great Friday Eve today! Here’s what’s going on around Greater Fall River. Mayor Paul Coogan’s administration is reviewing the fiscal 2022 budget for a potential shortfall, while City Council president Cliff Ponte, who is running against Coogan for the mayoral seat, claims the city is facing financial trouble. The issue? American Rescue Plan Act money, and state school aid. Coogan claims Ponte is using undocumented scare tactics, while Ponte has taken to social media to claim the city could face a deficit of millions. What’s the real story here? Read more.
FALL RIVER, MA
Oak Ridger

Clinch River Fall Antique Festival returns this weekend

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is an autumn tradition that keeps growing as the years go on. What was created to commemorate the Clinch River Mussel pearls and their economic contributions to East Tennessee in the early 1900s, is now the largest fall event in Anderson County. Each year, the festival that’s held just a few miles away from Interstate 75 in Historic Downtown Clinton, Tennessee, brings in upwards of 15,000 people to the community over two days, according to a news release.
reviewjournal.com

When is the best time to buy plane tickets?

If you want to save on your flight for the holidays, start planning … now. CheapAir.com analyzed 917 million airfares for its annual airfare study and found that the sweet spot for travelers to snag the best deals on domestic flights is between 21 and 95 days — that’s three weeks to three months — before their departure date.
LIFESTYLE

