Fall into Cash with 959 The River

Smithfield – On Saturday, October 9th and 10th, 2021, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council (WRWC) invites you to hike and paddle in the watershed. Sat., October 9th at 10 am hike through Connors Farm in Smithfield and then paddle the lower Woony through Downtown Providence on Sat., October 10th at 11:30 a.m. These trips are part of the 2021-22 “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series which offers guided tours of beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides -- while following State Covid-19 guidelines. Check out the full schedule at www.WRWC.ORG/EVENTS.
