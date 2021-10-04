CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Some Kansas drivers unsure of state's Move Over law

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Newly released AAA research indicates that some drivers may not fully grasp the danger they pose to roadside workers. "Ninety-nine percent of Kansas drivers responded that it's either very dangerous or somewhat dangerous for roadside workers if motorists don't comply with the Move Over law," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "92% of Kansas motorists said that they would support such a law, one-third of them, 33% of Kansas drivers, answered that they were unsure whether a law existed or thought there was no Move Over law."

Hays Post

Sheriff: 5-year-old found safe; Kansas woman under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—The search for a missing 5-year-old ended just before 5p.m. Friday. Authorities found Lakota Rigsby and she is safe, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. The case involving her grandmother is still under investigation. ----------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate a 5-year-old girl...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas officers among newest grads of police academy

Twenty-six new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 1 at a ceremony held in KLETC's Integrity Auditorium. Deputy Justin Hawks of the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Bill Carr, Sheriff for Ford County. Rob McClarty, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 283rd Basic Training Class.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hays Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kansas club killing suspect in Arizona

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the Sept. fatal shooting at a Wichita night club have made an arrest. On Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson in Phoenix Arizona., according to officer Charley Davidson. Dawson is wanted for murder and other charges, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injured six others with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ARIZONA STATE
Hays Post

Search continues in cold case a year after Kan. man sentenced

PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have announced a new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing since 1999. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Craig County District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill say investigators will search a cellar Friday on vacant land in the former town of Picher where a suspect in the girls' disappearance lived at the time.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas wind energy turns 20, braces for quarter-life crisis

MINEOLA — The wind farm business in Kansas has hit its awkward adolescence. It's still growing 20 years in, but unsure what the near future might hold. If it wants to get through those tough years and continue to grow, it needs to find more workers, to figure out what to do with the dated-but-not-obsolete turbines erected two decades ago and to sort out a way to carry all that wind-harvesting muscle beyond the state's borders.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. felon who walked away from work release is back in custody

TOPEKA —The suspect who walked away from from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Saturday is back in custody. On Friday afternoon, 43-year-old Elvin Eugene Morris was taken into custody by officials from the Kansas Department of Corrections Enforcement Apprehensions & Investigations (EAI) Unit and booked into Sedgwick County Jail.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Dodge City CC IDs flight instructor who died in helicopter crash

CHANDLER ARIZONA —One of two people who died after after a helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with a single-engine plane near a suburban Phoenix airport has been identified as flight instructor Jessica Brandal, according to Dodge City Community College. She worked for the Dodge City Community College helicopter flight...
CHANDLER, AZ
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, pickup crash

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansa man died in an accident just before 3a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Triumph Street Triple driven by Jeremy S. Masuch, 42, Nortonville, was northbound on U.S 59 ten miles south of Atchison. The motorcycle struck a the passenger side of...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas county GOP chair accused of forced kissing resigns

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Republican Party chair for the most populous county in Kansas has resigned following disclosure of an accusation that he forcibly kissed another local GOP leader at a pro-life group's fundraiser this summer. Fabian Shepard's decision to step down as the GOP's Johnson County chair was...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Audit: Poor IT security at Kan. schools leaves vital info exposed

TOPEKA — A legislative audit revealing many school districts are not practicing basic security measures for information technology systems raised eyebrows Tuesday from a panel of legislators. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, security incidents at schools have increased by 18% since last year. The limited-scope audit focused on...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Health officials: Kansas City mask mandate should continue

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Health officials are recommending that Kansas City extend its mask mandate for at least a little bit longer. Frank Thompson, interim health director, told the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Wednesday that cases have seen a downward trend since the mask order was implemented in August and that the city is in a "much better" place than it was a month ago.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

U.S. Marshals catch Kan. murder suspect in Tennessee

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal September 8, shooting in Lawrance have located and arrested 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. of Lawrence. United States Marshals took him into custody Wednesday in Tennessee, according to police. Spates is a suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Christian Willis of Wichita in...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Man executed for claw hammer killing of 3 during robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope. Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Hays Post

Police investigating suspicious death at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 900 Block NE Madison in Topeka on a call for service reference checking the welfare of an individual, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. At the scene, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

HaysMed reports September COVID statistics

HaysMed has released September statistics on COVID admissions:. There were 46 total admissions for COVID-19, and those patients had an average age of 57. Forty-two of the 46 were unvaccinated, and 24 of the admissions were from Ellis County. There were five COVID-related deaths at HaysMed in September, with an average age of 64.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

