Sports Zone: Pelicans, Saints headline busy week in Louisiana
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Pelicans are astute and making headlines, and they did it again Monday in a press conference filled with news – and also filled with spin – as New Orleans tries to throw cold water on a story that says the boss and the franchise player are on the outs. Is there harmony or discord amongst the family?wgno.com
