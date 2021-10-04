ADDISON SENTENCED TO 15 TO LIFE AS REQUEST FOR NEW TRIAL DENIED
In Sutter County Court last Friday, the judge denied Constance Addison’s request for a new trial, then proceeded to sentence the Yuba City woman to 15 to life. That, after a Butte County jury last month found Addison guilty of 2nd degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit & run resulting in death and child endangerment. She struck and killed 13-year-old Alec Flores as he walked to class at Franklin School the morning of October 7th, 2019.kubaradio.com
