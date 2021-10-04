CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tata Communications And Cisco Systems Expand Global Strategic Partnership

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications, and San Jose-headquartered multinational technology conglomerate corporation Cisco Systems, on Monday announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with...

