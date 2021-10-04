CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Haden: I wasn’t offside on blocked field goal

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the key plays in Sunday’s Packers win over the Steelers came just before halftime on a field goal attempt by Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked the 31-yard attempt, recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown that put the Steelers up 16-14, but the play did not stand. Officials flagged cornerback Joe Haden for jumping offside on the play and Crosby made the rekick for a 17-10 Packers lead at the break.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Haden sends message about controversial offsides call

Joe Haden did not speak with the media after his Pittsburgh Steelers lost 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But he did share one message on Twitter. Haden is referring to a penalty he was called for on a field goal block before halftime. The Packers had a 4th-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 13 with around 20 seconds left in the half. Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick both got great jumps on the snap and came in to block the kick attempt:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offsides#Packers#Steelers#American Football
Steelers Depot

Joe Haden Knows His Favorite QB Aaron Rodgers Will ‘Tear You Apart’ If You Don’t Disguise Defense

I’m not sure whether or not there is some kind of unwritten rule that states that your quarterback is supposed to be your favorite quarterback, but if there is one, then cornerback Joe Haden didn’t follow it. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran was very clear in his fondness and appreciation of his next opponent, the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Defense Needs To Stop Giving Up Big Plays, Says Joe Haden

A recurring theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense the last two weeks, an unusual one for them, has been giving up big plays over their head. There was the 61-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs in Week 2 followed by Ja’Marr Chase’s 34-yard score in last weekend’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Each play a turning point in the game. The Raiders built a two-score lead while the Bengals took the halftime lead, a big response after the Steelers finally put together a drive to tie the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Joe Haden sounds off on awful call that screwed over Steelers

Joe Haden was called offsides on a controversial call that contributed to the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As if the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t dealing with enough issues at the moment, cornerback Joe Haden was called offsides after he blocked a Green Bay Packers field goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown. The Steelers would’ve gone into the half with a 17-14 lead, but instead found themselves trailing the Packers, 17-10.
NFL
Fox News

Steelers' Joe Haden denies he was offsides on would-be special teams touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have picked up some momentum before halftime against the Green Bay Packers if their outstanding special teams play wasn’t called back. The Steelers blocked a Mason Crosby field-goal attempt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned the ball 75 yards for what could’ve been a touchdown. However, the officials ruled that Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was offsides during the play and negated the touchdown.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers notebook: Special teams penalty on blocked field goal 'momentum swinger'

With the Green Bay Packers trying to build on a four-point lead late in the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers were intent on blunting the momentum heading into intermission. They thought they accomplished it, too, when Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick broke through the line and blocked Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal attempt. Fitzpatrick picked up the loose ball and ran all the way to the end zone for an apparent 75-yard touchdown.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Joe Haden Knows Sudden-Change Defense Must Improve Fasat

One of the areas of the game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has struggled so far this year has been in controlling the game when faced with adverse circumstances—either given a short field to defend or a sudden-change situation in the event of a turnover. Yet it didn’t start...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Joe Haden Says Team Confidence Not Shaken: ‘We Feel Like We Can Win Any Game We Play’

Not much has gone right for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this year. But it hasn’t been all bad, and at least the players see signs that point to positivity in the future. They do have more talent than has been exhibited through the first four weeks of the season, I will grant them that. Has that shaken their resolve, their confidence?
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy