Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Tripod review

By Jamie Carter
 4 days ago
Photographers after the perfect tripod to take out at night require three things: a lightweight tripod that is easy to carry, fixings that make it quick to set up and take down, and a solidity and rigidity that can be relied upon to keep a full-frame DSLR camera steady even in windy conditions. The Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Tripod has all of that, being the lightest aluminum travel tripod we've tried, though perhaps it is not the most efficiently designed for transit.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

