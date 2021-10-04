Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Tripod review

Chris and Mike talk about how to choose a tripod for video. They go over why even use a tripod? the features you should look for when for how to choose a tripod for beginners. How the height of tripod matters. What is and who should us a ball head? They talk about the tripod features for enthusiasts like a fluid head, tripod plates, twin vs single leg tripods. If floor level and mid-level spreaders are worthwhile. They move on to talk about leg lock types, if you need a carbon fiber tripod and lastly all of the features pro’s need like a heavy payload capacity and the ability to crank for pan and tilt movement. By the end of this video, you should be able to choose a tripod for video.

11 DAYS AGO