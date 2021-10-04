Word of Mouth: West Adams, Los Angeles
In South Los Angeles, West Adams—one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city—spans from Culver City to Downtown. Historic homes built in a dizzying array of styles from Georgian Revival to Alpine Craftsman, Queen Anne and Dutch Colonial line the streets. The Glen Lukens Home and Studio (designed by mid-century modernist Raphael Soriano for ceramicist Glen Lukens) has been painstakingly preserved by its new owner. A Beaux Arts Italian Renaissance palace is home to the Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens. The Britt Mansion and Gardens houses the Helms Athletic Foundation library for sports research. Yet another mansion is the site of the Ray Charles Foundation and Library. On Adams Boulevard, the charming Art Deco venue Fais Do-Do has hosted performances by the likes of the Fugees and Kamasi Washington, as well as community arts groups including the Shakespeare Youth Festival.coolhunting.com
