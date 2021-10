Welcome to another edition of Haunted El Paso as we explore the legends of La Llorona across the borderland. La Llorona is just one of countless Mexican folktales that have been passed down over many generations. The story of La Llorona (Weeping Woman) stems back hundreds of years, and while there are many versions, the most common story is that of a young woman who drowned her children in a river to spite her cheating husband. After committing the heinous deed, she then throws herself into the river to die alongside her children and, to this day, is said to wander in search of her children in perpetuity.

