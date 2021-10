Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. | By David B. Gleason from Chicago, IL - Coasters, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61297338. Six Flags has agreed to allow its monthly members more months to visit their theme parks for free, under a deal to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the amusement park operator of improperly collecting monthly membership fees from people across the country, while their parks were closed for much of 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO