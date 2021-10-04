CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Bolsters its Security Efforts, Appoints Former IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, both former Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit in Washington, D.C. Tigran joins Binance as VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations after a decade...

Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price added to Binance investigations team

Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, both former special agents for the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit, have joined cryptocurrency organization Binance in investigative roles. Tigran Gambaryan has been named the Vice President of Global Intelligence and Investigations. Gambaryan will work closely with the firm's Chief...
Binance exchange appoints key regulators as it strives to attain compliance

Binance exchange appoints IRS agents to boost compliance department. Changpeng Zhao says he is ready to step down as CEO for regulatory professional. Exchange ready to become a centralized firm to avoid more regulatory crackdown. Binance exchange towards becoming regulatory compliant has again appointed two former U.S. Internal Revenue Service...
Special Agent in Charge/Springfield named

Director Christopher Wray has named David G. Nanz as the special agent in charge of the Springfield Field Office in Illinois. Mr. Nanz most recently served in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Nanz joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. He was first assigned...
The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham probe says the indictment doesn't even explain what he's accused of lying to the FBI about

In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI. The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against. Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The attorney charged in special...
When the Criminal Attorney Self-Appoints To Tell All

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. A man on trial faces serious criminal charges. His freedom hangs in the balance, and so he throws all caution to the wind. White-collar lawyer? Who needs that? So, he chooses what he calls a “no-collar” lawyer: presumably, the kind of lawyer depicted in movies who would do anything for his client in order to win. And likely, if necessary, that lawyer would be willing to go down trying, along with his client.
Proposed ban on no-cash businesses could cost violators up $10K

'It’s absurd that a business would turn someone away for using any U.S. currency.'. Stores throughout Florida have many options when it comes to getting paid, from cash, credit, debit and digital transfers of funds to any combination of those forms of payment or others. In recent years, however, a growing number of businesses are forgoing cash — a trend that’s only accelerated during the pandemic.
Hardware Bolsters Medical Device Security

The medical device industry has transformed over the last decade, driven by an explosion in the Internet of Mobile Things and increased connectivity. As complexity around the technology, supply chains, and management of these devices grows, so have security concerns. Traditionally benefiting from no connectivity, or security through obscurity, today's medical devices are complex systems with multiple layers of commodity-based hardware and software. As a result, medical devices today are more vulnerable to generic threats that target mainstream software libraries and operating systems like Windows and Linux. In fact, according to the "Healthcare Breach Report 2021," medical device attacks increased by 55% in 2020.
Former State Department official blasts Biden administration after WHO announced re-opening of COVID-19 probe

Former State Department official Thomas DiNanno blasted the Biden administration for "denying that there is a problem" shortly after the World Health Organization announced it would re-open its investigation into the origins of COVID-19. DiNanno appeared on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, accusing the Biden White House of avoiding the issue in its entirety.
Inspector General’s Office Completes Probe Of Anjanette Young Raid And Its Fallout

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine months after launching an investigation into “possible misconduct” by city officials for how they handled the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young and the aftermath, Inspector General Joseph Ferguson said his office has completed its probe, and will send its report to the mayor’s office next week. “We’re done with the investigation and it will go to the administration next week, we hope,” Ferguson, who is stepping down on Oct. 15, after 12 years as the city’s top watchdog, told aldermen at a budget hearing on Thursday. Ferguson said the Lightfoot administration will have “a period of...
Officials Seize Nearly 1K Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since the start of the pandemic, investigators with the Homeland Security’s Baltimore office have seized hundreds of counterfeit masks, fake COVID treatments and even fraudulent websites claiming to sell COVID vaccines. Now, they’re dealing with a spike of counterfeit vaccination cards, being shipped into Baltimore. So far, the team has seized about 1,000 fake vaccination cards, purchased from China and sent to the Baltimore area. “We’ve made over 32 seizures of approximately 1,000 COVID cards,” said Christopher Tafe, part of the Border Enforcement Security Task Force at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore. Tafe showed an example of one vaccination card they...
