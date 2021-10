Baker Mayfield didn't want to sugarcoat anything Sunday when he stood at the postgame interview podium to discuss one of his worst starts in the last year. Mayfield's performance, by his own standards, in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings wasn't good enough. His 155 passing yards were his lowest since Week 9 of last season. His quarterback rating was a 59.5, marking just the sixth time in his four-year career that it sunk below 60. His game was plagued by missed opportunities and three sacks — one on fourth down and another on a third down.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO