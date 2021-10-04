WATCH: State health department talks COVID-19 vaccines ahead of last VIP drawing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Wednesday is the final day to register for Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP).

Lisa Cox, the communications director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, joined ABC 17 News This Morning on Monday to discuss the final registration deadline and drawing.

On Friday, the Missouri Lottery will do dozens of randomized drawings to select 160 winners of a $10,000 cash prize and 20 winners of a $10,000 college savings account.

Of the 160 cash-prize winners, 80 will come from the "Red" group (Missourians 18 years of age or older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after July 21, 2021) while another 80 will come from the "White" group (Missourians 18 years of age or older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 21, 2021). The "Blue" group (Missourians between the ages of 12 to 17) is eligible for the college savings account drawing.

You can sign up for a chance to win here . Online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also call (877) 435-8411 to register until 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

The state vaccine dashboard currently shows 3,308,480 Missourians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, or 53.9% of the population, while 2,942,465 Missourians are fully vaccinated, or 47.9% of the population.

The 12-17 age group is the least vaccinated. While 41% of juveniles in the age group have initiated vaccination against COVID-19, only 35.2% are fully vaccinated.

