Browns Defense Getting Better Week After Week

Pick who you think is a nincompoop this week. This is supposed to be fun, relax and enjoy. Mike Zimmer - Why is Mike a nincompoop? Seems to be a repeated story from last year. The team is unable to win close games and make adjustments needed to get the win. There are big plays given up at the most inopportune times (33 yard run on 3rd and 20 to get in FG range before half). Also, I mentioned this two weeks ago when they continued to run Cook even though he clearly wasn’t good to go. The coaching staff decided to continue with Cook in this game and they should’ve waited another week for Cook to get healthy. You can pinpoint this on the training staff, but it was clear Cook was not 100% and they kept going until he limped off. The setback will likely mean several more games of Cook less than 100%.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO