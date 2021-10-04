CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns Defense Getting Better Week After Week

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason La Canfora breaks down how the Browns defense has gotten better every single week so far of the NFL season.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Browns Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deeper offensive depth charts in the NFL. For some players on the roster, the squad may be too big for them to earn consistent playing time as the 2021 NFL season rolls around. The final running back and tight end on the Cleveland...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns instant reactions: Defense shines in Week 3 victory over Bears

The Cleveland Browns defense was dominant in their 20 point victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The offense did what they needed to do to get points.The roles were reversed on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defense showed up in a big way while the offense had their struggles. The Browns still ended up scoring 26 points, but the efficiency just wasn’t as good as we have seen in the past.
NFL
247Sports

No Surprise! Browns Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has stated that his goal is to be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. He took a step in accomplishing the goal as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his career-best game last Sunday against the Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason La Canfora
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 Overreactions after 3 Weeks of play

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 3. This may have been the week they solidified themselves as Super Bowl contenders. The Cleveland Browns have started 2-1 and have been lights out over the past two weeks. Coming against the Chicago Bears, it was expected to be a good game as it was the Browns high-powered offense against the Bears seemingly great defense — along with the first NFL start of the Bears first-round pick, Justin Fields.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week, impressed his teammates, but is capable of even more

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit didn’t even know Myles Garrett was up to 4 1/2 sacks on Sunday in the midst of a 26-6 win over Bears. “I didn’t even notice he had 4 1/2 while we were playing until they showed it on the big screen,” Delpit said on Wednesday. “He’s a monster, he’s a monster, I love to have him on my team.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Season#American Football
FanSided

Browns Report Card: Myles Garrett and defense score high in Week 3

Behind several new Browns records and spectacular play by a few players including Myles Garrett and Kareem Hunt the Browns earned an ‘A’ in several areas. When the Cleveland Browns took the field Sunday to face the Chicago Bears, there were many questions surrounding its defense and exactly what we were to expect moving forward. That defense had given up a lot of yards, especially in the secondary in the first two games of the season.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to do better' after Week 4 performance

Baker Mayfield didn't want to sugarcoat anything Sunday when he stood at the postgame interview podium to discuss one of his worst starts in the last year. Mayfield's performance, by his own standards, in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings wasn't good enough. His 155 passing yards were his lowest since Week 9 of last season. His quarterback rating was a 59.5, marking just the sixth time in his four-year career that it sunk below 60. His game was plagued by missed opportunities and three sacks — one on fourth down and another on a third down.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Nincompoop of the Week: Week 4 (Browns)

Pick who you think is a nincompoop this week. This is supposed to be fun, relax and enjoy. Mike Zimmer - Why is Mike a nincompoop? Seems to be a repeated story from last year. The team is unable to win close games and make adjustments needed to get the win. There are big plays given up at the most inopportune times (33 yard run on 3rd and 20 to get in FG range before half). Also, I mentioned this two weeks ago when they continued to run Cook even though he clearly wasn’t good to go. The coaching staff decided to continue with Cook in this game and they should’ve waited another week for Cook to get healthy. You can pinpoint this on the training staff, but it was clear Cook was not 100% and they kept going until he limped off. The setback will likely mean several more games of Cook less than 100%.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy