Tonight's Powerball drawing is a whopping $670 million dollars, but there are multiple other ways you can win money besides getting all six Powerball numbers right. Like countless other folks, I've been buying Powerball tickets over the past three to four drawings hoping to catch a lucky break and win my slice of the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot. For me, I'm not even hoping to win the whole thing. Winning any amount of the jackpot would be amazing, but not being a regular Powerball player, I'm not sure what number combinations win anything other than having all six numbers.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO