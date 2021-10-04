CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Analyst Talks Most Likely OPEC+ Scenario

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most likely scenario is that OPEC+ sticks to its plan to incrementally increase production by 400,000 barrels per day. That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who outlined that, although the supply picture is “without a doubt materially tighter” than it was at the last OPEC+ meeting, it would be “uncharacteristic” for OPEC+ to implement a “knee-jerk policy” in reaction to the energy crisis “just yet”.

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Oil Heading for 7th Weekly Advance

Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roiled markets from Europe to Asia. Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roiled markets from Europe to Asia. Futures in New York...
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

WTI prices top $80, surpass seven-year highs

A global energy crisis brought about by continued constraints on crude and natural gas supplies and rising demand pushed crude prices to seven-year highs this week. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose four of five trading days this week and reached levels not seen since November 2014. Prices briefly crossed the $80 threshold Friday before adding $1.05 or 1.3 percent to close at $79.35 a barrel, up from $77.62 at Monday’s close. The week’s increase was the seventh consecutive weekly rise, the longest stretch since last December.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Energy Crisis#Rystad Energy
rigzone.com

Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts

Standard Chartered has raised its 2021 Brent forecast $6 per barrel to $71 per barrel and its 2022 Brent forecast $8 per barrel to $67 per barrel, the company revealed in a new report sent to Rigzone following the outcome of the latest OPEC+ meeting. “We think the market has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Gets Boost As U.S. Energy Reserves To Remain Untapped

Gas to Oil energy switching back in focus as U.S. Energy Department indicates no plans to tap strategic reserves amid a natural gas spike and energy crunch. Oil rebounded after the U.S. Energy Department said it has no plans “at this time” to tap into the nation’s oil reserves to help quell rising fuel prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Oil Up on Global Energy Crunch

Oil extended gains after rallying to a seven-year high as the market continued to tighten amid a global energy crunch. Oil extended gains after rallying to a seven-year high as the market continued to tighten amid a global energy crunch. Futures in New York climbed toward $80 a barrel after...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Shale Cos to See Minimal Expansion Despite Rally

U.S. shale oil production will expand at a "modest rate" over the next 18 months even as prices touch multiyear highs, according to BloombergNEF. U.S. shale oil production will expand at a “modest rate” over the next 18 months even as prices touch multiyear highs, according to BloombergNEF, leaving OPEC in a powerful position as the world cries out for more barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest oil price forecasts to 2025. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest oil price forecasts to 2025. In a report sent to Rigzone on Monday, the company projected that Brent crude prices will average $70...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High

Oil steadied in Asian trading after rallying to the highest level since 2014 following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch. Futures in New York traded near $78 a barrel after surging 2.3% on Monday as the alliance...
TRAFFIC
NBC New York

Oil Analysts Predict a Prolonged Rally as OPEC Resists Calls to Ramp Up Supply

OPEC and non-OPEC partners, a group collectively referred to as OPEC+, said Monday that it would stick to its existing pact for a gradual increase in oil supply. The group's decision on production policy had been widely expected, although some had hoped pressure from the U.S. and India to tame soaring oil prices might have been enough to persuade the group to offer more supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Holds Both the Knife and the Cake

OPEC+ holds both the knife and the cake in the oil market, especially as the group boasts the lion’s share of the remaining unused supply capacity in the world. That’s what Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a statement sent to Rigzone following the latest OPEC+ meeting, which reconfirmed the group’s production adjustment plan and a decision to add 400,000 barrels per day to the market in November.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Continues Rise With Energy Switching Expectations

Strong demand alongside soaring natural gas prices have traders expecting a considerable power production switch to oil over this coming winter. Oil extended its rally from a seven-year high a day after OPEC+’s decision to keep its supply agreement in place as energy prices spike stoking concerns that more petroleum products will be used in power generation.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the latest OPEC+ meeting, China developments, energy company valuations and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taylor Daily Press

Expert Paul Dehor talks about a record diesel price: “OPEC countries use the fourth wave as an excuse to stop pumping more oil” | Economie

Diesel price broke record after record. Diesel tomorrow will cost 1.68 euros per liter max. An increase of 37 percent compared to March of last year, when the Corona pandemic began. Our money expert Paul D’Hoore explains why. “OPEC+, the group of oil-exporting countries, does not want to pump more barrels to maximize the return on scarce oil.”
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes

OPEC+ agreed to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly oil-production increases, sending crude prices higher. OPEC+ agreed to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly oil-production increases, sending crude prices higher. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for November in a video conference on Monday, delegates said. Going into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy