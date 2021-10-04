Analyst Talks Most Likely OPEC+ Scenario
The most likely scenario is that OPEC+ sticks to its plan to incrementally increase production by 400,000 barrels per day. That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who outlined that, although the supply picture is “without a doubt materially tighter” than it was at the last OPEC+ meeting, it would be “uncharacteristic” for OPEC+ to implement a “knee-jerk policy” in reaction to the energy crisis “just yet”.www.rigzone.com
