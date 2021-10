Yes. This is disappointing since I like GSMArena and don't like to think that Chinese mon... Oh no, there must be some serious conspiracy going on here because it's so goddamn unnatural to see a tech website reporting news about one of the most well-known mobile phone manufacturers releasing their new products. So much corruption indeed, I can give you a tinfoil hat if it's giving you hard time sleeping at night.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO